Altiere set to spark Western Reserve’s run game this season

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Western Reserve Head Coach Jason Lude believes his team threw the ball too much. Lude is aiming for a more balanced offense this fall.

“Western Reserve, what they’ve been known for for the last 15 years is running the football,” Lude said. “We had an awesome quarterback last year and I feel like at times we kind of fell in love with throwing it around too much. We had a game where we threw it 46 times. We’ve got to get more balanced. We’re Berlin Center. At the end of the day, we got to rush the football.”

The Blue Devils will be heavily relying on senior running back and state track qualifier David Altiere to lead the run game.

“We got to continue to find ways to get him the football,” Lude said. “He had a great year last year, sitting right around 1100 yards rushing, 400 yards receiving. I think he finished with 1800 all-purpose yards.”

Altiere originally came to Western Reserve as a wide out, but transitioned to running back last season.

“Last year, we had an injury to Austin Nabb, who was a great senior for us,” Lude said. “We were really expecting him to be the bell cow for us and we lost him five days before Week 1. David was our number one wide out, so we kind of moved him to tailback. So, he really only had five days of an offseason playing tail back, stepped in, and did an amazing job.”

“I was ready, of course, but as soon as our starting running back Austin Nabb went down last year, I kind of knew I would have to take a step up,” Altiere added. “It was either going to be me or our other senior last year, Russel Adair. So, it wasn’t too big of a deal. I was good.”

Altiere says he is fully prepared to carry the load this fall.

“Me and coach already talked about me getting 25-30 carries a game. Last year, when I had 30 carries a game, I think I only did it twice and I had 250 both games, and there there were other games I had nine carries and it just didn’t go so well. So, I think we’re ready.”