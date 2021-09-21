27 local high school football teams would qualify if the postseason began today

If the postseason began today, a total of 27 local high school football teams would qualify.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA released the latest installment of high school football computer rankings on Tuesday, and the Valley was well-represented.

If the postseason began today, a total of 27 local teams would qualify. Those teams include:

Austintown Fitch

Boardman

Hubbard

Canfield

Niles

West Branch

Ursuline

Salem

Girard

Beaver Local

Poland

South Range

Crestview

Springfield

LaBrae

United

Brookfield

Western Reserve

Newton Falls

Mineral Ridge

Lowellville

Warren JFK

Valley Christian

Southern

Mathews

Wellsville

McDonald

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The following is the latest complete list of computer rankings:

Division I

Region 1: 1. Medina (5-0-0) 13.45, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (5-0-0) 12.8649, 3. Massillon Jackson (5-0-0) 10.35, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-1-0) 9.05, 5. Cleveland Heights (5-0-0) 9, 6. Berea-Midpark (3-2-0) 8.85, 7. Mentor (3-2-0) 8.133, 8. Canton McKinley (3-2-0) 7.9424, 9. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-2-0) 6.9959, 10. Elyria (3-2-0) 6.25, 11. Brunswick (3-2-0) 6.149, 12. Strongsville (3-2-0) 5.55, 13. Canton GlenOak (1-3-0) 1.625, 14. Solon (1-4-0) 1.3, 15. Euclid (0-5-0) 0, 15. Lorain (0-5-0) 0, 15. Shaker Hts. (0-4-0) 0

Region 2: 1. Marysville (4-0-0) 12.7778, 2. Springfield (4-0-0) 12.611, 3. Centerville (4-1-0) 10.2, 4. Dublin Jerome (4-1-0) 9.4857, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-2-0) 7.6919, 6. Kettering Fairmont (4-1-0) 7.4947, 7. Springboro (3-1-0) 7.4306, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-1-0) 7.3232, 9. Dublin Coffman (2-3-0) 6.45, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-2-0) 6.2521, 11. Perrysburg (3-2-0) 5.1677, 12. Miamisburg (3-2-0) 4.6714, 13. Findlay (2-3-0) 4.6, 14. Clayton Northmont (2-2-0) 4.1868, 15. Delaware Hayes (2-3-0) 4.15, 16. Beavercreek (0-5-0) 0, 16. Middletown (0-5-0) 0, 16. Tol. Start (0-5-0) 0

Region 3: 1. Upper Arlington (5-0-0) 12.0701, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1-0) 11.9861, 3. Pickerington Central (4-1-0) 10.9163, 4. New Albany (5-0-0) 10.4, 5. Hilliard Darby (4-1-0) 10.151, 6. Pickerington North (4-1-0) 8.3143, 7. Hilliard Davidson (4-1-0) 8.1122, 8. Westerville North (3-2-0) 6.5102, 9. Hilliard Bradley (2-3-0) 4.8469, 10. Groveport-Madison (2-3-0) 4.3687, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-2-0) 4.1122, 12. Galloway Westland (2-3-0) 3.8021, 13. Thomas Worthington (2-2-0) 3.7917, 14. Westerville Central (1-3-0) 3.5694, 15. Lancaster (1-4-0) 2.5131, 16. Grove City (0-4-0) 0, 16. Newark (0-5-0) 0, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-5-0) 0, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-4-0) 0

Region 4: 1. Cin. St. Xavier (5-0-0) 15.7, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-1-0) 12.102, 3. Milford (4-1-0) 10.3545, 4. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-1-0) 9.6898, 5. Cin. Princeton (4-1-0) 9.3939, 6. West Chester Lakota West (4-1-0) 9.0776, 7. Cin. Colerain (3-2-0) 7.1323, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2-0) 5.1131, 9. Mason (2-3-0) 4.5697, 10. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-3-0) 3.9837, 11. Hamilton (1-2-0) 2.9792, 12. Cin. Elder (1-3-0) 2.8483, 13. Cin. Western Hills (1-1-0) 2.25, 14. Fairfield (1-3-0) 1.625, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (1-4-0) 1.3, 16. Lebanon (0-4-0) 0, 16. Cin. Oak Hills (0-5-0) 0

Division II

Region 5: 1. Cle. Benedictine (4-0-0) 12.941, 2. Willoughby South (5-0-0) 10.8495, 3. Hudson (5-0-0) 8.55, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (4-1-0) 8.45, 5. Austintown-Fitch (3-1-0) 7.3472, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (4-1-0) 7, 7. Boardman (4-1-0) 6.9, 8. Akron Archbishop Hoban (2-2-0) 6.0568, 9. Maple Hts. (3-1-0) 5.8666, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (3-2-0) 4.4278, 11. Painesville Riverside (3-2-0) 4.0556, 12. Eastlake North (2-3-0) 3.45, 13. Bedford (2-3-0) 3.4, 14. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-3-0) 2.9122, 15. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (2-3-0) 2.8278, 16. Twinsburg (1-4-0) 2.3, 17. Garfield Hts. (1-4-0) 2.2735, 18. Cle. John Hay (1-4-0) 2.1224, 19. Hunting Valley University School (1-3-0) 2.1134, 20. Akron Ellet (1-3-0) 1.9306

Region 6: 1. Medina Highland (4-1-0) 13.15, 2. Fremont Ross (5-0-0) 11.15, 3. Avon Lake (4-1-0) 10.75, 4. Barberton (4-1-0) 9.4, 5. North Olmsted (4-1-0) 8.95, 6. North Royalton (4-1-0) 8.75, 7. Lakewood (4-1-0) 8.3206, 8. Avon (3-2-0) 8.2, 9. Olmsted Falls (4-1-0) 7.7, 10. Cle. Rhodes (3-1-0) 7.309, 11. Tol. St. John’s (2-2-0) 6.9452, 12. Tol. Central Cath. (3-2-0) 6.249, 13. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (3-2-0) 5.7232, 14. North Ridgeville (3-2-0) 5.3857, 15. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-2-0) 4.5972, 16. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (2-3-0) 4.4, 17. Oregon Clay (2-3-0) 3.9667, 18. Westlake (2-3-0) 3.6979, 19. Sylvania Northview (3-2-0) 3.3, 20. Parma (2-2-0) 3.0492

Region 7: 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-0-0) 11.1041, 2. Canal Winchester (4-1-0) 8.6735, 3. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-1-0) 8.5, 4. Uniontown Lake (4-0-0) 7.6039, 5. Green (3-2-0) 6.9333, 6. Westerville South (2-2-0) 6.5, 7. Marion Harding (3-2-0) 5.6, 8. North Canton Hoover (3-2-0) 5.3182, 9. Dublin Scioto (3-2-0) 5.2306, 10. Massillon Washington (3-2-0) 5.0245, 11. Wooster (3-2-0) 4.2, 12. Whitehall-Yearling (2-2-0) 3.2992, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-3-0) 2.6, 14. Cols. St. Charles (1-4-0) 2.4, 14. Cols. Independence (2-3-0) 2.4, 16. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-3-0) 2.3061, 17. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-3-0) 1.8, 18. Cols. Whetstone (1-3-0) 1.5, 19. Mount Vernon (1-4-0) 1.3, 20. Worthington Kilbourne (1-4-0) 1.2

Region 8: 1. Cin. LaSalle (4-0-0) 13.2163, 2. Kings Mills Kings (5-0-0) 12.95, 3. Piqua (4-0-0) 11.3488, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (5-0-0) 8.5653, 5. Cin. Withrow (5-0-0) 8.3804, 6. Cin. Turpin (4-1-0) 8.1, 7. Lima Senior (3-1-0) 7.2273, 8. Cin. Anderson (3-2-0) 6.4082, 9. Xenia (3-1-0) 5.1818, 10. Troy (2-2-0) 4.9186, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-2-0) 4.6286, 12. Cin. Winton Woods (3-2-0) 4.3701, 13. Trenton Edgewood (2-2-0) 4.3611, 14. Riverside Stebbins (3-2-0) 3.9122, 15. Day. Belmont (1-2-0) 3.7553, 16. Sidney (2-3-0) 3.4245, 17. Morrow Little Miami (2-3-0) 2.8556, 18. Cols. Briggs (1-2-0) 2.7595, 19. Oxford Talawanda (1-3-0) 1.9861, 20. Loveland (1-4-0) 1.95

Division III

Region 9: 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0-0) 12.3, 2. Chardon (5-0-0) 11.15, 3. Dover (4-0-0) 11.0417, 4. Streetsboro (4-0-0) 10.7556, 5. Aurora (5-0-0) 10, 6. Steubenville (4-1-0) 9.8563, 7. Hubbard (5-0-0) 8.85, 8. Canfield (4-1-0) 8.0245, 9. Tallmadge (4-1-0) 7.4082, 10. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-2-0) 7.3424, 11. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-2-0) 6.9, 12. Chesterland West Geauga (3-2-0) 5.8773, 13. Niles McKinley (3-1-0) 5.6667, 14. New Philadelphia (3-2-0) 5.65, 15. Alliance (2-3-0) 4.0918, 16. Ravenna (2-3-0) 4.0677, 17. Warren Howland (2-3-0) 3.9495, 18. Painesville Harvey (2-3-0) 2.7309, 19. Alliance Marlington (2-3-0) 2.6556, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-3-0) 2.5545

Region 10: 1. Millersburg West Holmes (5-0-0) 10.4551, 2. Norton (5-0-0) 9.3837, 3. Medina Buckeye (4-1-0) 8.5857, 4. Bay Village Bay (3-1-0) 7.9143, 5. Mansfield Senior (3-2-0) 7.5, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-1-0) 7.4808, 7. Rocky River (3-2-0) 6.6859, 8. Tiffin Columbian (3-2-0) 6.3, 9. Caledonia River Valley (3-2-0) 5.1918, 10. Cle. Central Cath. (2-2-0) 4.0682, 11. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-3-0) 3.875, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-2-0) 3.8409, 13. Lexington (2-3-0) 3.75, 14. Copley (2-3-0) 3.6, 15. Sylvania Southview (2-3-0) 2.7592, 16. Cle. Collinwood (1-1-0) 2.75, 17. Sandusky (2-3-0) 2.5, 18. Norwalk (1-4-0) 2.05, 19. Defiance (2-3-0) 2, 20. Ashland (1-4-0) 1.85

Region 11: 1. Granville (5-0-0) 11.0163, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-1-0) 9.8061, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-0-0) 7.7692, 4. Bellefontaine (4-1-0) 7.7, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1-0) 7.55, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2-0) 7.3237, 7. Thornville Sheridan (4-1-0) 6.7, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-2-0) 6.4293, 9. Jackson (3-2-0) 6.3818, 10. Cols. South (4-1-0) 6.2837, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (3-2-0) 6.2633, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2-0) 5.6959, 13. London (3-2-0) 5.2449, 14. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2-0) 5.0687, 15. Zanesville (2-2-0) 4.5042, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3-0) 4.1182, 17. Marietta (3-2-0) 3.9309, 18. Plain City Jonathan Alder (2-3-0) 3.65, 19. Cols. Beechcroft (2-3-0) 3.5245, 20. Chillicothe (2-2-0) 3

Region 12: 1. Hamilton Badin (5-0-0) 13.7848, 2. Monroe (4-1-0) 9.6082, 3. Bellbrook (3-2-0) 9.05, 4. Lima Shawnee (4-1-0) 8.55, 5. Hamilton Ross (3-1-0) 8.3889, 6. Wapakoneta (3-2-0) 8.15, 7. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-1-0) 8.1184, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2-0) 7.85, 9. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-1-0) 6.7, 10. Cin. Hughes (3-0-0) 6.0886, 11. Franklin (3-2-0) 5.7737, 12. Cin. Northwest (3-2-0) 4.7152, 13. Elida (3-2-0) 4.1, 14. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-3-0) 3.7347, 15. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-3-0) 3.7162, 16. Day. Chaminade Julienne (1-2-0) 3.519, 17. Day. Dunbar (1-2-0) 2.1667, 18. Day. Carroll (1-4-0) 2.0596, 19. Day. David H Ponitz (2-3-0) 1.9, 20. New Richmond (1-3-0) 1.8056

Division IV

Region 13: 1. West Branch (5-0-0) 9.5878, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-0-0) 9.5506, 3. Ursuline (4-1-0) 9.398, 4. Perry (4-1-0) 8.9, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (3-1-0) 7.9761, 6. Salem (4-1-0) 7.8879, 7. Navarre Fairless (5-0-0) 7.6303, 8. Girard (4-1-0) 7.0102, 9. Gates Mills Hawken (3-2-0) 5.2041, 10. Chagrin Falls (3-2-0) 4.7697, 11. Beaver Local (3-2-0) 4.4979, 12. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-2-0) 4.2105, 13. Canton South (3-2-0) 4.2101, 14. Canal Fulton Northwest (2-3-0) 3.45, 15. Poland Seminary (2-3-0) 3.35, 16. Cle. Glenville (2-3-0) 3.2856, 17. East Cle. Shaw (2-3-0) 2.6122, 18. Ashtabula Edgewood (2-3-0) 2.5061, 19. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-4-0) 2.3856, 20. Cle. John Adams (2-3-0) 2.2

Region 14: 1. Bellevue (4-1-0) 8.9, 2. Van Wert (4-1-0) 8.7, 3. Port Clinton (4-1-0) 8.2899, 4. Wooster Triway (3-0-0) 8.1042, 5. Clyde (4-1-0) 8.1, 6. Sandusky Perkins (4-1-0) 7.95, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1-0) 7.3869, 8. Tol. Scott (4-1-0) 7.3313, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2-0) 6.9, 10. Shelby (4-1-0) 6.7531, 11. Galion (3-2-0) 5.55, 12. LaGrange Keystone (3-1-0) 4.9583, 13. Bryan (3-2-0) 4.3, 13. Rossford (3-2-0) 4.3, 15. Oberlin Firelands (3-2-0) 4.2, 16. Huron (2-3-0) 3.45, 17. Milan Edison (2-3-0) 3.4, 18. Wauseon (3-2-0) 3.1, 19. Sheffield Brookside (2-2-0) 2.875, 20. Upper Sandusky (2-3-0) 2.6

Region 15: 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-0-0) 10.6061, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-0-0) 8.9375, 3. St. Clairsville (4-1-0) 7.5063, 4. Carrollton (4-1-0) 7.2313, 5. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-1-0) 7.1333, 6. Cols. Linden McKinley (4-1-0) 6.6727, 7. Belmont Union Local (4-0-0) 6.5682, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1-0) 6.2758, 9. New Concord John Glenn (2-2-0) 5.9444, 10. Circleville Logan Elm (3-2-0) 5.4289, 11. Sparta Highland (3-2-0) 5.1253, 12. Heath (3-2-0) 5.1222, 13. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-1-0) 5, 14. Newark Licking Valley (2-2-0) 4.9306, 15. Cambridge (3-2-0) 4.6327, 16. McArthur Vinton County (3-1-0) 4.5801, 17. Zanesville Maysville (2-3-0) 4.0727, 18. Cols. East (3-2-0) 3.9122, 19. Warsaw River View (2-3-0) 3.1776, 20. Vincent Warren (2-3-0) 2.8402

Region 16: 1. Eaton (5-0-0) 11.4616, 2. Cin. Wyoming (5-0-0) 9.2857, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-0-0) 9.0306, 4. Waverly (4-0-0) 8.9761, 5. St. Paris Graham Local (3-1-0) 8.1573, 6. Greenfield McClain (4-0-0) 7.7045, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1-0) 7.2837, 8. Bethel-Tate (3-1-0) 6.9545, 9. West Milton Milton-Union (4-1-0) 6.5, 10. Germantown Valley View (3-2-0) 5.3253, 11. Cleves Taylor (3-2-0) 5.049, 12. Hillsboro (3-2-0) 4.9707, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (2-2-0) 4.9167, 14. Day. Oakwood (2-3-0) 4.75, 15. Day. Northridge (3-2-0) 4.7, 16. Waynesville (4-1-0) 4.5101, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-1-0) 3.7588, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-2-0) 3.65, 19. Cin. Indian Hill (1-4-0) 2.8192, 20. Batavia (1-3-0) 2.0341

Division V

Region 17: 1. Kirtland (4-0-0) 10.875, 2. South Range (5-0-0) 9.5475, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0-0) 9.3525, 4. Bellaire (5-0-0) 8.899, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0-0) 8.7475, 6. Ravenna Southeast (5-0-0) 7.4263, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1-0) 6.1283, 8. Crestview (3-2-0) 4.9253, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-2-0) 4.85, 10. Jefferson Area (3-2-0) 4.8367, 11. Akron Manchester (3-2-0) 4.5408, 12. Rootstown (3-2-0) 4.1265, 13. Richmond Edison (3-2-0) 4.0697, 14. Conneaut (2-3-0) 3.3433, 15. Burton Berkshire (3-2-0) 2.8688, 16. Mantua Crestwood (1-3-0) 2.6806, 17. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-3-0) 2.6673, 18. Liberty (2-3-0) 2.6, 19. Atwater Waterloo (2-3-0) 2.1071, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (1-3-0) 1.8301

Region 18: 1. Tontogany Otsego (5-0-0) 10.15, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0-0) 7.9, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-2-0) 7.7, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2-0) 7.1, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1-0) 6.8838, 6. Elyria Cath. (3-2-0) 6.5828, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1-0) 6.3184, 8. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-1-0) 6.3, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (3-1-0) 5.4846, 10. Lima Bath (3-2-0) 5.2, 11. Genoa Area (2-3-0) 4.85, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (3-2-0) 4.05, 13. Kansas Lakota (3-2-0) 3.8, 14. Brooklyn (3-2-0) 3.7579, 15. Oak Harbor (3-2-0) 3.2, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-4-0) 2.9677, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-3-0) 2.7606, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-3-0) 2.5163, 19. Millbury Lake (2-3-0) 2.0082, 20. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4-0) 1.8122

Region 19: 1. Piketon (5-0-0) 9.803, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0-0) 9.0918, 3. Ironton (4-1-0) 7.7306, 4. Portsmouth (4-1-0) 7.0113, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-1-0) 6.5208, 6. Minford (3-1-0) 5.8182, 7. Portsmouth West (3-2-0) 5.3788, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-2-0) 5.25, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2-0) 5.098, 10. Wheelersburg (2-3-0) 4.8551, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-1-0) 4.6526, 12. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3-0) 4.432, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-3-0) 3.95, 14. New Lexington (2-3-0) 3.4141, 15. Wellston (2-3-0) 3.1131, 16. Pomeroy Meigs (2-2-0) 2.9971, 17. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-3-0) 2.7, 18. Albany Alexander (2-3-0) 2.1082, 19. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.0927, 20. Coshocton (1-3-0) 1.6868

Region 20: 1. Cin. Mariemont (4-1-0) 8.4, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-0-0) 7.05, 3. Brookville (4-1-0) 6.95, 4. Cin. Madeira (4-1-0) 6.3768, 5. Reading (4-1-0) 6.1778, 6. Versailles (4-1-0) 5.6, 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-2-0) 5.3289, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2-0) 5.2289, 9. Springfield Shawnee (3-2-0) 4.85, 9. Carlisle (3-2-0) 4.85, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2-0) 4.7654, 12. Cin. Taft (2-2-0) 4.5225, 13. Sabina East Clinton (3-2-0) 3.9796, 14. Williamsburg (3-2-0) 3.3333, 15. Day. Meadowdale (3-1-0) 3.2967, 16. Springfield Greenon (2-2-0) 3.0278, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-2-0) 2.8523, 18. Cin. Finneytown (2-3-0) 1.7, 19. Blanchester (1-3-0) 1.375, 20. London Madison Plains (1-4-0) 1.304

Division VI

Region 21: 1. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0-0) 9.4505, 2. Mogadore (4-1-0) 8.2929, 3. Springfield (4-1-0) 7.4909, 4. LaBrae (4-1-0) 6.4061, 5. United (3-1-0) 5.1105, 6. Brookfield (3-1-0) 5.0417, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (3-2-0) 4.7134, 8. Sullivan Black River (3-2-0) 4.5347, 9. Creston Norwayne (3-2-0) 4.25, 10. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-1-0) 3.8989, 11. East Canton (2-2-0) 3.8539, 12. Western Reserve (2-3-0) 2.6714, 13. Newton Falls (2-3-0) 2.65, 14. Rittman (2-2-0) 2.6477, 15. Jeromesville Hillsdale (2-3-0) 2.5091, 16. Mineral Ridge (2-3-0) 2.4081, 17. Wellington (2-3-0) 2.2653, 18. Oberlin (1-4-0) 2.2131, 19. Wickliffe (1-3-0) 2, 20. Canton Central Cath. (1-4-0) 1.75

Region 22: 1. Archbold (5-0-0) 10.45, 2. Ashland Crestview (5-0-0) 8.15, 3. Columbus Grove (5-0-0) 7.9, 4. Carey (4-1-0) 7.2204, 5. Defiance Tinora (4-1-0) 7.2, 6. Gibsonburg (5-0-0) 6.9122, 7. Collins Western Reserve (4-1-0) 6.3, 8. Liberty Center (3-2-0) 5.75, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-1-0) 5.6232, 10. Bluffton (4-1-0) 5.0727, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 4.9239, 12. Attica Seneca East (4-1-0) 4.35, 13. Delta (3-2-0) 4.2367, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1-0) 3.95, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.55, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3-0) 1.8608, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-3-0) 1.4, 18. Northwood (1-2-0) 1.3333, 19. Sherwood Fairview (1-4-0) 0.8, 19. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-4-0) 0.8

Region 23: 1. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0-0) 8.9205, 2. Cols. Africentric (4-1-0) 8.4899, 3. West Jefferson (5-0-0) 7.8879, 4. Galion Northmor (5-0-0) 7.8327, 5. Proctorville Fairland (3-1-0) 5.6932, 6. Worthington Christian (4-0-0) 5.6475, 7. Barnesville (3-1-0) 5.3596, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-0-0) 4.2967, 9. Grandview Hts. (2-2-0) 4.2386, 10. KIPP Columbus (3-2-0) 4.2, 11. Fredericktown (3-2-0) 4.05, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-2-0) 3.7626, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1-0) 3.6483, 14. Centerburg (2-2-0) 3.4171, 15. Johnstown Northridge (2-3-0) 3.1979, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (2-3-0) 2.7938, 17. Nelsonville-York (2-3-0) 2.6247, 18. Mount Gilead (2-3-0) 2.5606, 19. Ironton Rock Hill (1-2-0) 2.0696, 20. Marion Elgin (1-4-0) 1.4071

Region 24: 1. Coldwater (5-0-0) 7.5, 2. Mechanicsburg (5-0-0) 7.3313, 3. Arcanum (5-0-0) 6.0959, 4. Harrod Allen East (3-2-0) 5.9, 5. Anna (3-2-0) 4.7, 6. Springfield Northeastern (4-1-0) 4.3626, 7. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1-0) 4.125, 8. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2-0) 3.9918, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2-0) 3.7131, 10. Delphos Jefferson (2-3-0) 2.5111, 11. Cin. Country Day (3-2-0) 2.4, 12. Fort Recovery (2-3-0) 2.2, 13. North Lewisburg Triad (2-3-0) 2.1071, 14. New Paris National Trail (2-3-0) 1.85, 15. Cin. Deer Park (1-4-0) 1.7639, 16. Casstown Miami East (2-3-0) 1.7, 17. Chillicothe Huntington (1-3-0) 1.5694, 18. Covington (1-4-0) 0.9, 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1-4-0) 0.9, 20. Frankfort Adena (1-4-0) 0.8

Division VII

Region 25: 1. Lucas (5-0-0) 9.45, 2. Independence (4-1-0) 7.5776, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0-0) 7.4598, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1-0) 5.5, 5. Lowellville (4-1-0) 4.9388, 6. Windham (4-0-0) 4.9045, 7. Dalton (3-2-0) 4.6707, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1-0) 4.5983, 9. Plymouth (3-2-0) 4.05, 10. Valley Christian (3-1-0) 4.0421, 11. Malvern (3-2-0) 3.8646, 12. Southern (3-2-0) 3.8141, 13. Mathews (2-2-0) 3.1868, 14. Wellsville (2-1-0) 3.1042, 15. Monroeville (2-3-0) 2.7, 16. McDonald (2-3-0) 2.6856, 17. Toronto (2-3-0) 2.3122, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-3-0) 2.1646, 19. Greenwich South Central (2-2-0) 2.125, 20. Ashland Mapleton (1-3-0) 2.0227

Region 26: 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0-0) 7.4, 2. Edon (4-1-0) 6.2838, 3. Lima Central Cath. (4-1-0) 5.5, 4. McComb (4-1-0) 5.35, 5. Defiance Ayersville (3-1-0) 5.1111, 6. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-1-0) 4.4646, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1-0) 4.45, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1-0) 4.3, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2-0) 3.9677, 10. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-1-0) 3.95, 11. Leipsic (3-2-0) 3.75, 12. Arlington (4-1-0) 3.25, 13. Spencerville (2-3-0) 3, 14. Antwerp (3-2-0) 2.7082, 15. Lima Perry (2-3-0) 2.5, 16. Edgerton (3-2-0) 2.3, 17. Tiffin Calvert (2-3-0) 2.1653, 18. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3-0) 2.1071, 19. Ada (1-4-0) 1.8, 20. Sycamore Mohawk (1-4-0) 1.4

Region 27: 1. Newark Cath. (5-0-0) 9, 2. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-0-0) 7.4776, 3. Shadyside (5-0-0) 7.3813, 4. Glouster Trimble (3-1-0) 5.657, 5. Howard East Knox (4-1-0) 5.649, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1-0) 4.4129, 7. Waterford (2-2-0) 3.9942, 8. Hannibal River (2-3-0) 3.6367, 9. Racine Southern (3-1-0) 3.3401, 10. Caldwell (3-2-0) 3.1714, 11. Danville (2-3-0) 2.85, 12. Corning Miller (2-1-0) 2.7939, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-2-0) 2.2639, 14. Morral Ridgedale (2-2-0) 2.1433, 15. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-3-0) 1.7646, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-3-0) 1.7608, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-4-0) 1.4071, 18. Cardington-Lincoln (1-3-0) 1.3889, 19. Reedsville Eastern (1-3-0) 1.2727, 20. Beallsville (1-3-0) 0.875, 20. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-3-0) 0.875

Region 28: 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0-0) 10.2606, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-0-0) 7.0323, 3. New Bremen (4-1-0) 6.2788, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (4-1-0) 5.05, 5. Springfield Cath. Central (4-1-0) 4.9041, 6. Fayetteville-Perry (4-1-0) 4.8072, 7. DeGraff Riverside (3-2-0) 4.7, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (3-2-0) 4.1542, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-0-0) 4.1212, 10. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-2-0) 3.4, 11. St. Henry (3-2-0) 2.8592, 12. Troy Christian (3-2-0) 2.7592, 13. Beaver Eastern (1-3-0) 2.0801, 14. Fort Loramie (2-3-0) 2.0545, 15. Ansonia (2-3-0) 1.85, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-3-0) 1.5, 17. Lockland (1-3-0) 1.282, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-3-0) 1.2727, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3-0) 0.875, 19. Hamilton New Miami (1-3-0) 0.875, 19. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (1-3-0) 0.875