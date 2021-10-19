24 local teams in playoff mix in latest high school football computer rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon.

If the postseason began today, a total of 24 teams from the Valley would qualify.

That list includes: Austintown Fitch, Warren Harding, Boardman, Hubbard, Canfield, West Branch, Ursuline, Salem, Beaver Local, Poland, Girard, South Range, Crestview, Liberty, LaBrae, Springfield, Brookfield, United, Western Reserve, Southern, Warren JFK, Lowellville, Valley Christian, Mathews.

Official OHSSA playoff pairings will be released on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the postseason.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Medina (9-0) 27.5833, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 27.5625, 3. Canton McKinley (6-3) 22.5687, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-2) 21.9722, 5. Massillon Jackson (8-1) 21.3998, 6. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-4) 18.2283, 7. Berea-Midpark (6-3) 16.95, 8. Cleveland Heights (7-2) 16.3788, 9. Brunswick (5-4) 14.6224, 10. Mentor (4-5) 14.0544, 11. Strongsville (5-4) 13.298, 12. Elyria (5-4) 11.8586, 13. Solon (4-5) 7.7818, 14. Shaker Hts. (3-5) 5.2909, 15. Canton GlenOak (2-6) 4.1136, 16. Euclid (0-9) 0, 16. Lorain (0-9) 0

Region 2 – 1. Marysville (8-0) 33.0852, 2. Springfield (7-1) 27.7841, 3. Centerville (7-2) 21.6513, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (7-2) 21.3961, 5. Findlay (6-3) 18.7424, 6. Tol. Whitmer (7-2) 18.6953, 7. Dublin Jerome (6-3) 18.184, 8. Perrysburg (6-3) 16.0782, 9. Kettering Fairmont (5-4) 15.0331, 10. Miamisburg (6-3) 14.2188, 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-5) 13.6263, 12. Springboro (4-4) 9.3994, 13. Dublin Coffman (3-6) 8.5667, 14. Tol. Start (4-5) 7.449, 15. Clayton Northmont (3-5) 5.8934, 16. Delaware Hayes (2-7) 5.0023, 17. Middletown (1-7) 0.8125, 18. Beavercreek (0-9) 0

Region 3 – 1. Upper Arlington (9-0) 25.8259, 2. New Albany (9-0) 24.4942, 3. Pickerington Central (8-1) 24.2426, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-2) 20.2839, 5. Hilliard Darby (6-3) 19.538, 6. Pickerington North (7-2) 17.234, 7. Hilliard Davidson (7-2) 15.4546, 8. Hilliard Bradley (4-5) 14.0068, 9. Reynoldsburg (4-4) 10.1389, 10. Lancaster (3-6) 8.4887, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (4-5) 7.6151, 12. Westerville North (3-6) 7.1506, 13. Groveport-Madison (3-6) 6.0174, 14. Westerville Central (2-6) 5.1134, 15. Thomas Worthington (2-6) 4.4034, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1-8) 3.2722, 17. Galloway Westland (2-6) 3.0331, 18. Grove City (1-7) 2.3068, 19. Newark (0-9) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (7-2) 30.1901, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (7-2) 27.7083, 3. West Chester Lakota West (7-1) 23.5036, 4. Cin. Princeton (8-1) 21.3883, 5. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (7-2) 18.3368, 6. Milford (5-4) 15.6338, 7. Fairfield (4-4) 12.2155, 8. Cin. Elder (3-5) 11.5271, 9. Cin. Colerain (5-4) 10.4006, 10. Mason (3-6) 8.9561, 11. Cin. Sycamore (4-5) 8.9271, 12. Lebanon (2-6) 7.6181, 13. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-7) 4.7982, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-7) 3.9444, 15. Hamilton (2-5) 3.5238, 16. Cin. Western Hills (1-5) 0.75, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (0-9) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (6-1) 26.4286, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-2) 22.4428, 3. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 20.5303, 4. Hudson (8-1) 20.45, 5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2) 18.095, 6. Willoughby South (7-2) 16.805, 7. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 14.1947, 8. Lyndhurst Brush (5-3) 12.767, 9. Warren G. Harding (5-4) 10.3684, 10. Maple Hts. (5-3) 9.9375, 11. Eastlake North (4-5) 8.9747, 12. Painesville Riverside (5-4) 8.6859, 13. Bedford (5-3) 8.3409, 14. Cle. John Hay (4-5) 7.5019, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-4) 7.4549, 16. Boardman (4-4) 7.1488, 17. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (5-4) 7.0957, 18. Akron Firestone (3-6) 4.3684, 19. Hunting Valley University School (1-6) 4.273, 20. Garfield Hts. (3-6) 4.1285

Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (8-1) 26.8939, 2. Avon (7-2) 25.4722, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (7-2) 23.2018, 4. Barberton (8-1) 21.6717, 5. Fremont Ross (7-2) 18.8458, 6. Avon Lake (6-3) 18.3056, 7. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-2) 17.0707, 8. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-2) 15.7703, 9. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 15.3722, 10. Cle. Rhodes (5-2) 15.0667, 11. North Royalton (6-3) 15.0556, 12. North Olmsted (6-3) 14.0315, 13. Tol. St. John’s (3-5) 13.3237, 14. Lakewood (5-4) 12.6111, 15. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-5) 11.7438, 16. Tol. Waite (3-4) 8.3617, 17. Wadsworth (2-7) 7.8535, 18. Grafton Midview (3-6) 7.45, 19. Sylvania Northview (5-4) 7.101, 20. North Ridgeville (3-6) 6.1837

Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (9-0) 27.1053, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-2) 23.6717, 3. North Canton Hoover (7-2) 21.4524, 4. Massillon Washington (7-2) 20.4247, 5. Westerville South (6-2) 18.6591, 6. Dublin Scioto (6-3) 14.6319, 7. Canal Winchester (6-3) 14.2222, 8. Green (6-3) 13.2347, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (5-3) 12.6061, 10. Marion Harding (6-3) 12.4977, 11. Uniontown Lake (5-3) 10.5913, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-4) 10.4338, 13. Cols. Independence (4-5) 8.5735, 14. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-6) 6.8058, 15. Wooster (4-5) 6.6389, 16. Worthington Kilbourne (4-5) 6.462, 17. Cols. St. Charles (2-6) 5.9677, 18. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-5) 5.4514, 19. Cols. Northland (3-5) 4.2224, 20. Massillon Perry (2-7) 4.1515

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (9-0) 26.6859, 2. Piqua (8-0) 25.1498, 3. Cin. Anderson (7-2) 21.9671, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (8-1) 20.5486, 5. Cin. LaSalle (5-3) 19.4447, 6. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 17.176, 7. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 16.7955, 8. Cin. Withrow (8-1) 14.202, 9. Cin. Turpin (6-3) 12.3535, 10. Troy (5-3) 11.3381, 11. Harrison (4-4) 11.1265, 12. Riverside Stebbins (5-3) 8.4449, 13. Sidney (4-5) 8.3977, 14. Xenia (5-3) 6.9018, 15. Morrow Little Miami (4-5) 6.3912, 16. Lima Senior (3-5) 6.2841, 17. Loveland (2-7) 3.8944, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-6) 3.7569, 19. Day. Belmont (2-5) 3.7202, 20. Cols. Briggs (1-5) 2.6912

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chardon (9-0) 29.601, 2. Dover (8-0) 26.6608, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 22.7944, 4. Hubbard (9-0) 20.4899, 5. Canfield (8-1) 19.6714, 6. Aurora (7-2) 17.9611, 7. Steubenville (7-2) 17.5918, 8. Chesterland West Geauga (7-2) 16.7708, 9. Streetsboro (6-2) 16.2631, 10. Tallmadge (7-2) 15.0115, 11. New Philadelphia (6-3) 12.7424, 12. Ravenna (6-3) 11.6986, 13. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-5) 10.6633, 14. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-5) 10.6462, 15. Akron East (4-5) 10.2915, 16. Painesville Harvey (5-4) 9.4728, 17. Niles McKinley (4-4) 6.375, 18. Alliance Marlington (3-6) 5.9141, 19. Warren Howland (2-7) 5.1725, 20. Youngstown Chaney (3-5) 5.1609

Region 10 – 1. Norton (8-0) 27.0567, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 24.8231, 3. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 19.25, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 18.5521, 5. Rocky River (6-3) 18.0361, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-2) 17.6283, 7. Tiffin Columbian (5-4) 15.5056, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-5) 10.5596, 9. Bay Village Bay (4-4) 10.0756, 10. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 8.339, 11. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-5) 7.0948, 12. Sylvania Southview (4-5) 6.4175, 13. Tol. Rogers (4-4) 6.3182, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (2-6) 5.5116, 15. Copley (3-6) 5.0303, 16. Richfield Revere (3-6) 4.9747, 17. Ashland (3-6) 4.827, 18. Lexington (3-6) 4.4354, 19. Defiance (3-6) 3.9222, 20. Cle. Collinwood (2-4) 3.5546

Region 11 – 1. Granville (8-0) 27.5441, 2. Jackson (7-2) 20.7222, 3. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 19.5712, 4. London (7-2) 19, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 18.6927, 6. Mount Orab Western Brown (7-2) 18.2904, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 16.307, 8. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-3) 15.1696, 9. Thornville Sheridan (7-2) 14.8696, 10. Bellefontaine (6-3) 13.9056, 11. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-3) 13.2423, 12. Zanesville (5-3) 12.9743, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-4) 12.2889, 14. Cols. Beechcroft (6-3) 12.2387, 15. Chillicothe (5-3) 11.4338, 16. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-4) 10.4479, 17. Cols. South (6-3) 10.0977, 18. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-4) 8.8819, 19. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-3) 7.7436, 20. The Plains Athens (3-6) 4.5978

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 28.1076, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 20.4556, 3. Bellbrook (7-2) 19.6162, 4. Monroe (7-2) 19.4082, 5. Wapakoneta (7-2) 18.4, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-2) 18.2524, 7. Hamilton Ross (6-2) 18.0247, 8. Cin. Hughes (6-1) 13.8571, 9. Lima Shawnee (5-4) 10.8667, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-3) 10.3333, 11. Franklin (4-5) 9.1281, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-4) 8.4286, 13. Day. Dunbar (3-3) 8.4216, 14. Trotwood-Madison (3-5) 7.1852, 15. Vandalia Butler (3-5) 6.9331, 16. Cin. Northwest (3-6) 6.4054, 17. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-5) 5.776, 18. Elida (4-5) 5.7167, 19. New Richmond (3-5) 5.2708, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-6) 3.8382

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. West Branch (9-0) 21.4977, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1) 19.8312, 3. Ursuline (5-3) 18.2619, 4. Salem (7-2) 16.8351, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-2) 15.6448, 6. Navarre Fairless (8-1) 15.6019, 7. Perry (7-2) 14.6349, 8. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 14.1487, 9. Peninsula Woodridge (6-3) 12.3877, 10. Beaver Local (7-2) 12.0877, 11. Poland Seminary (6-3) 11.3232, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (5-4) 10.7573, 13. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-4) 10.2955, 14. Girard (5-4) 9.5125, 15. Canton South (6-3) 8.9596, 16. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-4) 8.5088, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 6.3895, 18. Struthers (4-5) 5.883, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 3.5024, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-8) 3.1667

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (8-1) 24.3278, 2. Van Wert (8-1) 20.0667, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 19.3181, 4. Port Clinton (8-1) 19.2525, 5. Clyde (7-2) 18.8167, 6. Wooster Triway (6-1) 17.6875, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 15.9854, 8. Sandusky Perkins (6-3) 15.95, 9. Shelby (7-2) 15.7438, 10. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 13.0253, 11. Wauseon (6-3) 10.5778, 12. Tol. Scott (5-4) 10.1875, 13. Rossford (5-4) 9.5585, 14. Galion (4-5) 8.1667, 15. Huron (5-4) 8.0202, 16. Milan Edison (5-4) 7.9722, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 6.9885, 18. Bryan (5-4) 5.9944, 19. Napoleon (3-6) 4.7172, 20. Upper Sandusky (3-6) 4.1722

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-0) 26.6212, 2. St. Clairsville (8-1) 21.2814, 3. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 18.2386, 4. Carrollton (6-3) 15.4757, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-2) 14.7884, 6. Heath (7-2) 14.3163, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-2) 13.6111, 8. Cambridge (6-3) 12.2619, 9. Cols. Linden McKinley (7-2) 11.6123, 10. Sparta Highland (6-3) 10.8299, 11. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 9.8713, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 8.8276, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-3) 8.1674, 14. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-3) 7.9683, 15. Newark Licking Valley (2-6) 7.7784, 16. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.9324, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-5) 6.3623, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-6) 6.076, 19. Circleville Logan Elm (3-6) 5.9885, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-6) 3.9116

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 24.1592, 2. Eaton (9-0) 23.2828, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (8-0) 21.7169, 4. Waverly (7-1) 20.3125, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 19.1148, 6. Bethel-Tate (7-1) 17.9375, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (8-1) 14.3222, 8. Cleves Taylor (5-4) 12.0321, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (5-4) 11.9388, 10. Germantown Valley View (5-4) 11.303, 11. Cin. Shroder (3-2) 10.3, 12. Day. Northridge (6-3) 10.0111, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (4-4) 9.9318, 14. St. Paris Graham Local (5-3) 9.8729, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-6) 9.6667, 16. Waynesville (5-4) 8.9192, 17. Greenfield McClain (4-4) 8.5655, 18. Hillsboro (3-6) 5.0647, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-6) 4.2556, 20. Urbana (2-7) 3.6869

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (8-0) 27.6721, 2. South Range (9-0) 21.4353, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 21.1007, 4. Bellaire (8-1) 19.816, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (9-0) 19.2182, 6. Ravenna Southeast (8-0) 15.983, 7. Mantua Crestwood (5-3) 11.5247, 8. Akron Manchester (5-4) 10.6736, 9. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 10.6111, 10. Richmond Edison (6-3) 10.348, 11. Crestview (4-4) 8.8807, 12. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-4) 8.1181, 13. Conneaut (4-5) 7.1705, 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-5) 6.7885, 15. Liberty (5-4) 6.7323, 16. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 6.6389, 17. Rootstown (4-5) 5.8043, 18. Jefferson Area (3-6) 5.0687, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-5) 4.8961, 20. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.9402

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (8-0) 20.5959, 2. Elyria Cath. (7-2) 19.02, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) 17.8713, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 17.0556, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-3) 16.4343, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 15.2565, 7. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 14.9346, 8. Richwood North Union (7-2) 12.9943, 9. Kansas Lakota (6-3) 9.0591, 10. Genoa Area (4-5) 8.4766, 11. Lima Bath (5-4) 8.15, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (4-4) 7.2898, 13. Brooklyn (4-5) 6.8394, 14. Bucyrus Wynford (4-5) 5.0522, 15. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-5) 4.9261, 16. West Salem Northwestern (3-6) 4.3611, 17. Oak Harbor (5-4) 4.2109, 18. Marion Pleasant (1-8) 4.0505, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 3.5918, 20. Millbury Lake (2-7) 2.1254

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (8-0) 20.7955, 2. Ironton (8-1) 20.2222, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) 19.936, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-2) 18.1234, 5. Wheelersburg (6-3) 16.693, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-3) 14.4708, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 14.2652, 8. Portsmouth (7-2) 12.4626, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-2) 11.4232, 10. Portsmouth West (5-4) 10.9931, 11. Minford (5-3) 10.8939, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (5-4) 10.6304, 13. Coshocton (4-4) 7.9346, 14. Wellston (5-4) 7.5058, 15. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-3) 7.4444, 16. McDermott Northwest (5-4) 7.3889, 17. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-5) 7.3264, 18. McConnelsville Morgan (2-5) 4.7987, 19. New Lexington (3-6) 4.5343, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-6) 2.9527

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (6-2) 21.8095, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (9-0) 16.8167, 3. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2) 16.6874, 4. Versailles (8-1) 14.85, 5. Reading (6-2) 14.7273, 6. Springfield Shawnee (6-3) 13.5505, 7. Brookville (7-2) 12.5444, 8. Cin. Mariemont (6-3) 11.9444, 9. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-3) 10.2527, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-3) 9.9048, 11. Williamsburg (5-4) 8.9444, 12. Springfield Greenon (6-2) 8.2247, 13. Blanchester (4-4) 8.2159, 14. Sabina East Clinton (5-4) 7.383, 15. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 7.1576, 16. Carlisle (4-5) 6.6389, 17. Day. Meadowdale (5-3) 6.5082, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-6) 3.2222, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-6) 2.8452, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-5) 1.6603

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. LaBrae (8-1) 17.4826, 2. Mogadore (7-2) 16.2778, 3. Springfield (8-1) 16.0848, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-1) 15.7446, 5. Creston Norwayne (7-2) 12.8696, 6. Sullivan Black River (6-3) 11.4965, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (6-3) 10.9232, 8. East Canton (5-2) 9.7922, 9. Brookfield (5-3) 9.2045, 10. United (7-1) 9.0844, 11. Western Reserve (5-4) 8.5785, 12. Canton Central Cath. (3-6) 8.4072, 13. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-4) 7.6458, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-3) 6.3873, 15. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-6) 4.4232, 16. Wellington (4-5) 4.3865, 17. Newton Falls (3-6) 3.5729, 18. Mineral Ridge (3-5) 3.261, 19. Oberlin (2-7) 3.0143, 20. Wickliffe (1-7) 1.9816

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (9-0) 20, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 19.547, 3. Carey (8-1) 18.6429, 4. Columbus Grove (9-0) 17.8167, 5. Liberty Center (7-2) 16.3737, 6. Defiance Tinora (8-1) 16.1717, 7. Gibsonburg (7-1) 12.8929, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 11.2953, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 10.8788, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (5-2) 9.9398, 11. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 7.5828, 12. Bluffton (5-4) 7.3571, 13. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 5.1941, 14. Van Buren (3-5) 4.5934, 15. Delta (4-5) 4.4622, 16. Sherwood Fairview (3-6) 3.2475, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-6) 2.899, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-7) 1.9158, 19. Bucyrus (2-7) 1.8278, 20. Northwood (3-4) 1.6429

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 19.7124, 2. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 18.5305, 3. West Jefferson (9-0) 18.1927, 4. Galion Northmor (8-1) 15.4467, 5. Barnesville (7-1) 14.2649, 6. Cols. Africentric (6-2) 14.1265, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-0) 13.3553, 8. Nelsonville-York (6-3) 11.4766, 9. Centerburg (6-2) 10.7216, 10. Worthington Christian (6-2) 9.8139, 11. KIPP Columbus (6-3) 7.155, 12. Lucasville Valley (4-5) 6.5281, 13. Johnstown Northridge (5-4) 5.6215, 14. Fredericktown (4-5) 5.1616, 15. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-4) 5.027, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-5) 4.5723, 17. Marion Elgin (3-6) 4.4141, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-6) 3.4261, 19. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-6) 3.4097, 20. Ironton Rock Hill (3-4) 3.1614

Region 24 – 1. Mechanicsburg (9-0) 14.932, 2. Harrod Allen East (6-3) 13.9596, 3. Arcanum (7-2) 10.7604, 4. Coldwater (7-2) 10.1061, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4) 8.2865, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (6-2) 8.1948, 7. Cin. Country Day (6-2) 7.0417, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-3) 7.0034, 9. Anna (4-5) 6.7828, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-4) 6.2063, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) 6.1566, 12. Delphos Jefferson (3-6) 4.5, 13. Fort Recovery (3-6) 4.0444, 14. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 3.7611, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (2-6) 3.625, 16. Cin. Deer Park (2-7) 3.6181, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 2.7867, 18. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (2-5) 2.6901, 19. Casstown Miami East (3-6) 2.1944, 20. North Lewisburg Triad (2-7) 1.8384

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-1) 17.673, 2. Lucas (7-1) 15.9653, 3. Independence (7-2) 13.5531, 4. Dalton (7-2) 12.2468, 5. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-3) 11.8052, 6. Southern (7-2) 11.2203, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-2) 10.6948, 8. Lowellville (7-2) 9.0326, 9. Malvern (7-2) 8.6593, 10. Valley Christian (6-2) 7.5, 11. Plymouth (4-4) 7.2784, 12. Mathews (6-2) 7.1372, 13. Toronto (4-5) 6.8321, 14. Ashland Mapleton (3-5) 5.1985, 15. Windham (4-4) 5.003, 16. Greenwich South Central (3-5) 4.702, 17. Monroeville (3-6) 4.5906, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-6) 3.8889, 19. Wellsville (3-4) 3.1293, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-5) 2.8182

Region 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 17.2188, 2. Edon (8-1) 16.4912, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-1) 15.7283, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-1) 12.0922, 5. McComb (8-1) 11.7708, 6. Leipsic (6-3) 10.6869, 7. Antwerp (7-2) 9.0903, 8. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 9.0333, 9. Defiance Ayersville (5-3) 8.5556, 10. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 7.8111, 11. Lima Perry (5-4) 7.5057, 12. Sycamore Mohawk (4-5) 7.2727, 13. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 7.1592, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 6.7743, 15. Spencerville (4-5) 6.5667, 16. Arlington (7-2) 6.2222, 17. Pandora-Gilboa (5-4) 6.1181, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-5) 4.5483, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 3.0505, 20. Ada (1-8) 2.5889

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (8-1) 15.9433, 2. Shadyside (7-1) 14.5089, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (8-0) 14.4787, 4. Howard East Knox (7-2) 14.1916, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 13.25, 6. Waterford (6-2) 13.0008, 7. Hannibal River (5-4) 8.4327, 8. New Matamoras Frontier (5-2) 8.0938, 9. Caldwell (4-4) 7.25, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 6.75, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-4) 5.7906, 12. Danville (4-5) 4.6478, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-4) 4.5506, 14. Corning Miller (3-4) 4.0342, 15. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-6) 3.5842, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (3-6) 3.5293, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-7) 3.1159, 18. Reedsville Eastern (3-4) 3.0992, 19. Racine Southern (4-4) 2.8885, 20. Bridgeport (2-6) 1.8586

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 24.404, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 13.3222, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-2) 11.65, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 11.3521, 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-2) 10.5136, 6. St. Henry (6-3) 9.7285, 7. New Bremen (6-3) 8.9512, 8. Fayetteville-Perry (5-4) 7.0573, 9. Ansonia (5-4) 6.8056, 10. Springfield Cath. Central (6-3) 5.6319, 11. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-2) 5.2526, 12. Lockland (3-4) 5.1331, 13. Troy Christian (5-4) 4.6884, 14. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-6) 4.5863, 15. Fort Loramie (3-6) 4.3617, 16. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-5) 4.1667, 17. Hamilton New Miami (2-5) 2.6216, 18. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-6) 2.2722, 19. Beaver Eastern (1-7) 1.9911, 20. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-6) 1.9195