PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms U12 ice hockey team will be playing a game Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Phantoms will face off against the Pittsburgh Yetis at 3:30 pm before the Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 pm.

The U12 team is made up of 16 players. This will be the first time the team has played at PPG Paints Arena.

After the game, the Phantoms and their families will stay to watch the Penguins game.