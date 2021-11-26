Local YMCA swimmers making a splash at the national level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Swimming competitively at the YMCA of Youngstown requires a lot of dedication.

“Six days, about two hours a day and then out of the pool, we work out three days a week for about an hour and a half every day,” said YMCA swimmer Caleb Satterfield.

It’s that work ethic that makes them some of the best in the nation. The team is made up of 130 swimmers, aged five to 18. Seven of those swimmers are ranked in the top 16 in the country among YMCA swimmers.

“They work hard,” said YMCA head swim coach Terry Patterson. “They have a desire not to fail. They’re here every day. Whether they feel good or not, they’re here every day.”

“It’s pretty cool having a bunch of teammates all getting really good times at the game time,” added YMCA swimmer Ethan Dunlany. “It’s pretty nice having multiple other swimmers that are good swimmers.”

Being nationally ranked is a big achievement, but the team’s ultimate goal is to have swimmers qualify for the 2022 Nationals in March.

“It would be crazy,” Satterfield said. “Down there, it’s the best of the best. So, it’s just great to represent my family and my community at the highest level.”