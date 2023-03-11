COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local wresters are searching for a state championship and several others are eyeing a podium finish on Sunday at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Southington’s Landen Duncan topped Barnesville’s Dakota King 3-1 to advance to the Division III 132-pound weight class final.

Dallas McCraken of United is heading to the Division III 285-pound weight class final after grabbing a win in the semifinals on Saturday night.

South Range’s Chris Colucci (215-pounds), Canfield’s Tyler Scharrer (126-pounds) and East Liverpool’s Makayah Newlun (girls 155-pound class) all fell in their semifinals matchups but will wrestle for rd place on Sunday.

Howland’s Adam Heckman, South Range’s Tyson Seesholtz, Boardman’s Lexi Beadle, Champion’s Olive Karam, and Beaver Local’s Bobby Buchheit are all guaranteed podium finishes.

Beadle and Karam can finish no lower than sixth while Heckman, Seesholtz and Buchheit will finish at least eighth.