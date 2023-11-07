COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – All-Ohio honors were recently announced by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Associations, and several Valley standouts were among those included in the awards.

The following local volleyball standouts earned All-State honors:



Division II

Kyia White- East Liverpool (Second Team)

Bree Latell – Girard – (Third Team)

Faith Grafton (Honorable Mention)



Division III

Grace Auer – Crestview (First Team)

Abbey Emch – Crestview (First Team)

Samantha Aulet – Mineral Ridge (Second Team)

Reagan Price – Lakeview (Second Team)

Alaina Auer – Crestview (Honorable Mention)

Ellie Jackson – Columbiana (Honorable Mention)

Faith Schneider – Mineral Ridge (Honorable Mention)



Division IV

Presley Stokes – Wellsville (Third Team)

Alyvia Hughes – Western Reserve (Honorable Mention)

Rylee Mellott – Southern (Honorable Mention)

Bella Poppelriter – Wellsville (Honorable Mention)



