YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All-District honors in high school volleyball were announced recently, and the Valley was well-represented.

The following is a complete list of those local student-athletes that were recognized in District I.

Division 1

Co-Players of the Year: Rylie Simons (Austintown Fitch) & Gianna Cicchillo (Boardman)

Coach of the Year: Kylee Herberger (Austintown Fitch)

First Team:

Afton Roby (Austintown Fitch), Rylie Simons (Austintown Fitch), Gianna Cicchillo (Boardman)

Second Team:

Jordan Smith (Austintown Fitch), Cici Johnson (Boardman)

Honorable Mention:

Isabella DiRenzo (Austintown Fitch), MC Werth (Boardman)

Division II

Player of the Year: Bree Latell (Girard)

Coach of the Year: Don Palm (Jefferson)

First Team:

Peyton Roberts (Beaver Local), Faith Grafton (East Liverpool), Kyia White (East Liverpool), Faith Vencill (Edgewood), McKenna Vencill (Edgewood), Bree Latell (Girard), Bailey Walters (Girard), Sianna Dykes (Howland), Lauren Komorek (Hubbard), Peytyn Slovesko (Hubbard), Helaina Edgar (Jefferson), Chloe O’Rourke (Jefferson), Elena Colarossi (Salem), Theresa Garano (Ursuline), Lourden DiNardo (Ursuline), Mikalyn Fitts (West Branch)

Second Team:

Aleia Evanko (Beaver Local), Meredith Ross (Canfield), Ava Green (East Liverpool), MaKenna Rhodes (Edgewood), Nico Cochran (Girard), Sydney Ward (Hubbard), Sara Stone (Jefferson), Scarlet Horvath (Struthers), Maya Manning (Ursuline), Ragan Greeneisen (West Branch)

Honorable Mention:

Jocelyn Pomeroy (Beaver Local), Alexis Lefoer (Canfield), Kamryn Yanni (East Liverpool), Gianna Ianetta (Edgewood), Alexis Pieton (Girard), Maya Kubancsek (Howland), Marillia Matuz (Jefferson), Emily Marino (Niles), Mickayla Taaffe (Struthers), Carmen Boyd (Ursuline), Olivia Showalter (West Branch)

Division III

Player of the Year: Grace Auer (Crestview)

Coach of the Year: Alisha Auer (Crestview)

First Team:

Kendall Brunn (Campbell Memorial), Carla Ramirez Ortiz (Campbell Memorial), Ava Heinrich (Columbiana), Ellie Jackson (Columbiana), Grace Auer (Crestview), Abbey Emch (Crestview), Taylor Burns (LaBrae), Rylee McDonough (LaBrae), Mallory Mailach (Lakeview), Reagan Price (Lakeview), Samantha Aulet (Mineral Ridge), Faith Schneider (Mineral Ridge), Bella Khoury (Poland), Anna Toy (South Range), Grayson Kidder (United)

Second Team:

MiLeena Williams (Campbell Memorial), Amarra Anderson (Cardinal Mooney), Kennedy Caldwell (Champion), Kelsey Cameron (Columbiana), Cameron Perkins (Columbiana), Alaina Auer (Crestview), Julia Blasko (Crestview), Makayla Hopes (Grand Valley), Khloe Sanderson (LaBrae), Molly Stuart (Lakeview), Ava Hulett (Mineral Ridge), Sarah Kuhns (South Range), Grace Knight (United), Hannah Myers (Warren JFK)

Honorable Mention:

Cailey Wellman (Brookfield), Cyra Cross (Campbell Memorial), Maria Pecchia (Cardinal Mooney), Callisto Ridgeway (Champion), Danica Halas (Columbiana), Emily Downey (Crestview), Rylee Rogers (Grand Valley), Shelby Bragg (LaBrae), Addison Allen (Lakeview), Sheryaliz Bonilla-Molina (Mineral Ridge), Saige Payne (Pymatuning Valley), Madison Mook (South Range), Zoee Smith (United), Rylie Gillispie (Warren JFK)

Division IV

Player of the Year: Alyvia Hughes (Western Reserve)

Coach of the Year: Kristine Hughes (Western Reserve)

First Team:

Hannah Betts (Badger), Kaylee Burns (Bristol), Mackenzie Parker (East Palestine), Eliza Baker (Lisbon), Hadassah Rivera (Lowellville), Madyson Cikosh (Maplewood), Megan Klockner (McDonald), Dani Drake (Newton Falls), Rylee Mellott (Southern Local), Ashley Shroades (Southern Local), Baelyn Brungard (Springfield), Lizzie Ducro (St John), Gabbie Johnston (St John), Bella Poppelriter (Wellsville), Presley Stokes (Wellsville), Lisa Eichert (Western Reserve), Alyvia Hughes (Western Reserve)

Second Team:

Gabriella Miller (Badger), Kathleen Miller (Bloomfield), Julia Krukowski (Chalker), Bella Drokin (Heartland Christian), Alena Len (Jackson Milton), Gianna Costantino (McDonald), Lauryn Bervish (Newton Falls), Aleah Bach (Southern Local), Alexa Jordan (St John), Kaylee Rawson (Wellsville), Angelina Cappabianca (Western Reserve), Allison Jones (Western Reserve)

Honorable Mention:

Brianna Huscroft (Badger), Madelyn Koon (Bloomfield), Rachael Kleismit (Bristol), Morgan Strock (Chalker), Elle Berger (East Palestine), Elise Winterstellar (Heartland Christian), Riley Headley (Jackson Milton), Alexis Solomon Hansen (Leetonia), Stefanee Stacey (Lisbon), Aryana Romano (Lowellville), Macey Antill (Maplewood), Ava Clayton (Mathews), Grace Bundy (McDonald), Lilly Sait (Newton Falls), Blake Thomas (Sebring), Jameka Brungard (Springfield), Kennedy Lewis (Southern Local), Emma Hutchins (St John), Makenzie Nixon (Wellsville), Haylee Fellows (Western Reserve)

The District 1 senior All-Star games will be held at Beaver Local High School on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.