Veteran Paul Cusick is expected to be approved as head football coach at East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran coach Paul Cusick confirms to Sports Team 27 that he is expected to be approved as the new head football coach at East Liverpool on Thursday at a school board meeting.

He stepped down as Crestview’s head coach in November.

Cusick spent a total of 24 seasons heading up the Rebels’ program. Under his watch, Crestview has amassed an overall record of 178-86.

He has led the program to 11 league titles, 17 playoff appearances and three regional runner-up finishes. He also earned the Coach of the Year honor 14 times.

He inherits a Potter program that posted just one winning football season in 12 years and two in the last 18 years.

East Liverpool finished the 2022 season with a record of 2-8.