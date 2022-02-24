NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion senior Analise Powell first grabbed a baton at age five and never looked back.

“My mom was a twirler herself and I danced at a dance studio that she also taught twirling at,” Powell said. “So, she got me into it, and ever since then this has been my favorite thing to do.”

Powell has twirled at football games and some big competitions, such as Nationals and the World Championships, but her main goal has always been to twirl in college.

Earning a spot as a collegiate feature twirler is not easy. Earlier this month, Powell went through the audition process with a big SEC school: the University of Arkansas.

“You have to send in a highlight video that is usually five to nine minutes long,” Powell said. “The directors and the majorette advisors and anyone else in the music education department will look it over and decide who they want to invite to the in-person audition.”

She made it to the final round and flew to Fayetteville for an extensive in-person tryout.

“For me, it was running a mile, doing a downfield routine to their fight song music, and performing an audition routine that I had to come prepared with along with an interview,” she added.

Powell’s dream became a reality. She was selected to be one of two feature twirlers for the Razorbacks.

“When I found out, I was a little shocked because I didn’t see it coming and it hit me when I was flying home that I accomplished one of my dreams,” she said.

Powell is eager, and a little nervous, to twirl in a 72,000-seat stadium this fall.

“I think it’s a really exciting thing to do, but at the same time, I feel like being two people on a big college football field with a whole bunch of fans is going to be a little nerve-racking on my first game, but I’m really excited.”