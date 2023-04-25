HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) — This time of the year whether it’s rain or shine, you’ll find OHSAA record holder and United Local senior Kaleb Nastari at a local track meet. If you’re in attendance, there’s a good chance you could witness history any time he sets foot on the track.

“That’s kind of just what my goal is, every meet I go into now I just look at the record and try to beat it as best as I can,” Nastari said.

For Nastari, replacing his name with long-standing records has become kind of normal for the defending state champion.

“In the back of my head, like everyone has expectations and all that on you, and I kind of just try to block that out, not try to think about it too much and run my race,” Nastari said.

Last season, he capped off another breakout year with an 800-meter state championship in Columbus and ran the fastest Division III time ever in Ohio history, posting a sizzling 1:49.56, nearly two full seconds ahead of the 15-year-old record.

“I know that I have the capabilities and knowing what I know when I’m running,” Nastari said. “And just others trying to keep up kind of, I guess makes it interesting and makes me push a little harder sometimes.”

Now a senior, the Penn State commit has not slowed down whatsoever as he chases a lot of his own records and has his eyes set on the ultimate prize: winning back-to-back state titles.

“Practice can be rough, some days you’re just on the ground after practice,” Nastari said. “But when it pays off, it just feels great.”