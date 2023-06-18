Kaleb Nastari after winning the 800 on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (WKBN) – For the second day in a row, United track star Kaleb Nastari claimed a national title at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals, this time in the 1 mile run emerging elite division.

Nastari posted a time of 4:13.95 to finish almost 5 full seconds in front of the runner-up from Idaho, Austin Clough, who clocked in at 4:18.47.

After winning his second consecutive Division III state championship in the 800, Nastari has now won two national titles on consecutive days after winning the 800 meter crown at Hayward Field on Saturday night.

Nastari, who graduated from United Local a few weeks ago, will attend Penn State to continue his track career.