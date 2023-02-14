HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local senior Kaleb Nastari will continue his academic and athletic career at Penn State University. He will join the Nittany Lions’ track and field team next season.

The Eagles runner signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday.

Nastari is the defending Division III state champion in the 800 meter and is Ohio’s current record holder with a time 1:49.56. His time last spring was the fourth fastest in Ohio history.

Nastari ran the indoor 800 this past winner and posted the fifth fastest time in the country this year.