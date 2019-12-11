Tressel, other locals ranked among greatest college football coaches in history

Mount Union coach Larry Kehres talks to a player during practice Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2007, in Alliance, Ohio. What the Purple Raiders are doing is as big as anything any of the major programs have accomplished. Nine national titles, eight in the last 11 years alone. A 223-10-1 record since 1990 that’s the best in all of college football. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WKBN) – ESPN has released the latest installment of the top 150 college football coaches of all time and there are plenty of local ties in the final results.

The poll was voted on by select media members and administrators, as well as former players and coaches.

Former Mount Union Head Coach Larry Kehres was ranked #28 after leading the Purple Raiders to a record of 332-24-3 from 1986-2012. Under his watch, Mount Union won 11 Division III National Titles. He posted a .929 winning percentage, which is the best of any coach at any level in the NCAA.

Cardinal Mooney product Bob Stoops is right behind Kehres at #29. He was the head coach at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to a national championship in the second season under his tutelage.

Former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer also made the cut.

Tressel checked in at #35 after serving as head coach at Youngstown State (1986-2000) and Ohio State (2001-2010). He has posted a mark of 229-79-2 in his career. He guided the Penguins to four national championships and also led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2002.

Meyer was ranked #46 after coaching stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He led the Gators to a pair of national titles and also helped the Buckeyes to a national crown in 2014. His career record is 187-32 overall.

Here’s who made the ranking’s top ten:

1. Paul “Bear” Bryant

2. Nick Saban

3. Knute Rockne

4. Tom Osborne

5. Eddie Robinson

6. Charles Bod Wilkinson

7. Joe Paterno

8. Bobby Bowden

9. Woody Hayes

10. Frank Leahy