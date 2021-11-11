Local teams gear up for basketball season at the Mahoning Valley Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school basketball season is right around the corner. In preparation for the upcoming season, fourteen local girls teams participated in the Mahoning Valley Preview on Thursday at Liberty High School.

“Every team is allowed one preview in Ohio, but teams don’t take advantage of it,” Mahoning Valley Preview organizer Brod Muse said. “So, we have a preview. We have fourteen girls teams Thursday, fourteen boys teams Friday and over thirty middle school teams Saturday. It’s the biggest preview in Ohio.”

While schools can play in two scrimmages before the start of the season, previews mimic a real game.

“We do scrimmage, but there’s nothing like having a crowd, being in your uniforms, the refs calling every single foul, stopping the clock,” Liberty head coach Deidre Watson said. “So, it’s just a good experience for the girls.”

“I love putting on my uniform every year, so I think it’s going to be fun coming out, playing for the first time in our uniforms and as a team to see where we are,” Ursuline junior Alayna Smith added.

Muse is hoping these types of events will boost the level of play and competition in the area.

“I live in Columbus,” Muse said. “They have these kind of events all the time, so I’m trying to bring some of the events they do down thee up here an hopefully raise the level of play and see more girls getting scholarships and more boys getting scholarships.”