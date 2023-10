VERNON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County golf team is headed to the state golf tournament for the first time in school history.

Joseph Badger Schools hosted a student and community sendoff for the Badger Braves golf team on Wednesday as they headed to Columbus for the tournament.

Viewer video shows the rally in support of the team.

The Division 3 Badger Braves golf team had an undefeated season going 18-0.