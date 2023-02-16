CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Standout swimmers from schools throughout the Valley are gearing up to compete in the district swim meet at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University.

The top competitors will advance to the state tournament which will be held in Canton next week.

The Division II meet will be held on Friday, with the Division I competition taking place on Saturday.

The following local participants will be competing with seed times listed in parentheses.

Division I District Competitors

Boardman HS – 200 Medley Relay (6th) Alexis Mihok, Petra Crnjak, Gina Dinapoli, Madison Murphy

Howland HS – 200 Medley Relay (13th) Peyton Sisler, Nicole Mavrogianis, Gianna Carbone, Olivia DelGarbino

Gianna Carbone (Howland) 200 Freestyle (16th)

Nicole Mavrogianis (Howland) 200 Indiv Medley (12th)

Julia Basista (Boardman) 200 Indiv medley (22nd)

Maddie Mraz (Boardman) 200 Indiv Medley (25th)

Madison Murphy (Boardman) 50 Freestyle (7th)

Lillian Dilts (Austintown Fitch) 50 Freestyle (10th)

Petra Crnjak (Boardman) 50 Freestyle (30th)

Gina Dinapoli (Boardman) 100 Butterfly (5th)

Lillian Dilts (Austintown Fitch) 100 Butterfly (7th)

Gianna Carbone (Howland) 100 Butterfly (13th)

Abigail Mihok (Boardman) 100 Butterfly (26th)

Madison Murphy (Boardman) 100 Freestyle (7th)

Alexis Mihok (Boardman) 100 Freestyle (18th)

Sam Murray (Boardman) 100 Freestyle (29th)

Aly Murray (Boardman) 500 Freestyle (19th)

Peyton Sisler (Howland) 500 Freestyle (29th)

Boardman HS – 200 Free Relay (7th) Gina Dinapoli, Petra Crnjak, Alexis Mihok, Madison Murphy

Aly Murray (Boardman) 100 Backstroke (7th)

Alexis Mihok (Boardman) 100 Backstroke (15th)

Peyton Sisler (Howland) 100 Backstroke (21st)

Nicole Mavrogianis (Howland) 100 Breaststroke (11th)

Petra Crnjak (Boardman) 100 Breaststroke (19th)

Julia Basista (Boardman) 100 Breaststroke (22nd)

Maddie Mraz (Boardman) 100 Breaststroke (24th)

Howland HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (10th) Peyton Sisler, Olivia DelGarbino, Nicole Mavrogianis, Gianna Carbone

Boardman HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (16th) Abigail Mihok, Sam Murray, Aly Murray, Gina Dinapoli

Boys Division 1 – Swimming Saturday 2/18/23 , 12p @ Cleveland State U. (Seed listed)

Boardman HS – 200 Medley Relay (20th) Mason Prosser, Matthew Beichner, Sam Distefano, Landon Mitchell

Ethan DunLany (Boardman) 200 Freestyle (7th)

Caleb Satterfield (Boardman) 200 Indiv Medley (5th)

Mason Prosser (Boardman) 200 Indiv Medley (14th)

Carter Kibler (Austintown Fitch) 200 Indiv Medley (31st)

Matthew Amendol (Boardman) 50 Freestyle (13th)

Caleb Satterfield (Boardman) 100 Butterfly (4th)

Sam Distefano (Boardman) 100 Butterfly (31st)

Matthew Amendol (Boardman) 100 Freestyle (15th)

Landon Mitchell (Boardman) 100 Freestyle (20th)

Ethan DunLany (Boardman) 500 Freestyle (3rd)

Boardman HS – 200 Freestyle Relay (5th) Matthew Amendol, Landon Mitchell, Ethan DunLany, Caleb Satterfield

Warren Harding HS – 200 Freestyle Relay (22nd) Garrett Wonders, Ethan O’Malley, Freddie Rivera, Johnny Wonders

Mason Prosser (Boardman) 100 Backstroke (25th)

Carter Kibler (Austintown Fitch) 100 Backstroke (28th)

Boardman HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (7th) Matthew Amendol, Mason Prosser, Ethan DunLany, Caleb Satterfield

Warren Harding HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (23rd) Garrett Wonders, Ethan O’Malley, Anthony Dicesare, Johnny Wonders

The Division 2 Meet is 3pm Friday 2/17/23, at Cleveland State University – at the Robert F Busbey Natatorium.

Local Participants –

Girls Div 2: swimming at the District meet tomorrow. (Seed time listed.)

Ursuline – 200 Medley Relay (8th): Lillian Kiraly, Theresa Garano, Vivian Kiraly, Selah Sargent

Canfield – 200 Medley Relay (12th) : Mallory Hughes, Katie Weibling, Jillian Palusak, Malia Swartz

South Range – 200 Medley Relay (18th) : Grace Calvin, Lily Shank, Adriana Habeger, Ally Knapik

Columbiana – 200 Medley Relay (22nd) : Nina Nappo, Annaka Patrick, Elena Mackall, Mia Strohecker

Theresa Garano (Ursuline) – 200 Freestyle (5th)

Riley McCombs (Springfield) – 200 indiv Medley (13th)

Lillian Kiraly (Ursuline) – 200 Indiv Medley (24th)

Nina Nappo (Columbiana) – 200 Indiv Medley (25th)

Elena Mackall (Columbiana) – 200 indiv Medley (26th)

Vivian Kiraly (Ursuline) – 200 Indiv Medley (28th)

Selah Sargent (Ursuline) – 200 Indiv Medley (30th)

Malia Swartz (Canfield) – 200 Indiv Medley (31st)

Olivia Wasko (Girard) – 50 Free (9th)

Riley Robinette (Champion) – 50 Free (24th)

Ava Cheeks (Salem) – 100 Butterfly (21st)

Riley Robinette (Champion) 100 Butterfly (24th)

Nina Nappo (Columbiana) – 100 Butterfly (25th)

Theresa Garano (Ursuline) – 100 Freestyle (5th)

Olivia Wasko (Girard) – 100 Freestyle (12th)

Malia Swartz (Canfield) – 100 Freestyle (30th)

Vivian Kiraly (Ursuline) – 500 Freestyle (20th)

Izzy Summers (Hubbard) – 500 Freestyle (28th)

Ursuline 200 Freestyle Relay 8th Lillian Kiraly, Vivian Kiraly, Selah Sargent, Theresa Garano

Canfield 200 Freestyle Relay 14th Adele Colonne, Jillian Palusak, Mallory Hughes, Malia Swartz

South Range 200 Freestyle Relay 15th Ally Knapik, Adriana Habeger, Grace Calvin, Lily Shank

Columbiana 200 Freestyle Relay 23rd Elena Mackall, Annika Patrick, Mia Strohecker, Nina Nappo

Lillian Kiraly (Ursuline) 100 Backstroke (8th)

Adele Colonna (Canfield) 100 Backstroke (20th)

Mallory Hughes (Canfield) 100 Backstroke (25th)

Grace Calvin (South Range) 100 Backstroke (27th)

Preslie Bodine (Poland) 100 Breaststroke (7th)

Riley McCombs (Springfield) 100 Breaststroke (10th)

Jillian Palusak (Canfield) 100 Breaststroke (23rd)

Maddie Bell (Jackson Milton) 100 Breaststroke (27th)

Canfield 400 Free Relay ( 18th) Mia Lazazzera, Carlie Lazazzera, Josie Protain, Adele Colonna

Division 2 Boys – swimming tomorrow at 3pm. (Seeding listed.)

Canfield HS – 200 Medley Relay (8th) Hayden Price, Noah Calabrette , Anthony Zoccoli , Cameron Burnett

Howland HS – 200 Medley Relay (13th) Preston Thigpen, Riley McBride, Luke Delida Pete Delida

Columbiana HS – 200 Medley Relay (18th) Grady Guy, Preston Buckingham, Luke Mackall, Colin Keleman

Ursuline HS – 200 Medley Relay (19th) Michael Lattanzio, Logan Schmutz, Jarett Gordulic, Andy Ward

Cameron Burnett (Canfield) 200 Freestyle (6th)

Hays Montgomery (Brookfield) 200 Freestyle (14th)

AJ Helmick (Canfield) 200 Freestyle (16th)

Pete Delida (Howland) 200 Freestyle (19th)

Hayden Price (Canfield) 200 Indiv Medley (2nd)

Chris Lattanzio (Poland) 200 Indiv Medley (7th)

Preston Buckingham (Columbiana) 200 indiv Medley (15th)

Riley McBride (Howland) 200 Indiv Medley (16th)

Colin Keleman (Columbiana) 200 Indiv Medley (21st)

Jarett Gordulic (Ursuline) 200 Indiv Medley (29th)

Ryan Grigsby (Hubbard) 50 Freestyle (6th)

Luke Delida (Howland) 50 Freestyle (7th)

Andy Ward (Ursuline) 50 Freestyle (11th)

Ian Vandervort (Poland) 50 Freestyle (30th)

Ryan Folger (Salem) 100 Butterfly (10th)

Anthony Zoccoli (Canfield) 100 Butterfly (16th)

Luke Mackall (Columbiana) 100 Butterfly (32nd)

Chris Lattanzio (Poland) 100 Freestyle (7th)

Giovanni Walley (Hubbard) 100 Freestyle (11th)

Luke Delida (Howland) 100 Freestyle (12th)

Ian Vandervort (Poland) 100 Freestyle (14th)

Hays Montgomery (Brookfield) 100 Freestyle (23rd)

Andy Ward (Ursuline) 100 Freestyle (26th)

AJ Grohovsky (Canfield) 100 Freestyle (29th)

Cameron Burnett (Canfield) 500 Freestyle (4th)

Pete Delida (Howland) 500 Freestyle (17th)

AJ Helmick (Canfield) 500 Freestyle (18th)

Rogan Kelly (South Range) 500 Freestyle (26th)

Preston Thigpen (Howland) 500 Freestyle (32nd)

Canfield HS – 200 Freestyle Relay (6th) Cameron Burnett, AJ Grohovsky, AJ Helmick, Hayden Price

Poland Seminary HS – 200 Freestyle Relay (9th) Ian Vandervort, Sean Zura, Gabe Betross, Chris Lattanzio

Ursuline HS – 200 Freestyle Relay (15th) Jarett Gordulic, Michael Lattanzio, Logan Schmutz, Andy Ward

Hubbard HS – 200 Freestyle Relay (24th) Joe Patrick, Nik Young, Giovanni Walley, Ryan Grigsby

Hayden Price (Canfield) – 100 Backstroke (2nd)

Riley McBride (Howland) 100 Backstroke (17th)

Ryan Grigsby (Hubbard) 100 Backstroke (23rd)

Jake O’Bruba (Poland) 100 Backstroke (26th)

Sean Zura (Poland) 100 Backstroke (32nd)

Giovanni Walley (Hubbard) 100 Breaststroke (3rd)

Preston Buckingham (Columbiana) 100 Breaststroke (5th)

Jarett Gordulic (Ursuline) 100 Breaststroke (10th)

Ryan Folger (Salem) 100 Breaststroke (13th)

Colin Keleman (Columbiana) 100 Breaststroke (18th)

Brayden Royea (South Range) 100 breaststroke (19th)

Patrick Jones (Liberty) 100 Breaststroke (24th)

Rogan Kelly (South Range) 100 Breaststroke (32nd)

Howland HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (13th) Luke Delida, Pete Delida, Preston Thigpen, Riley McBride

Poland Seminary HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (14th) Ian Vandevort, Jake O’Bruba, Sean Zura, Chris Lattanzio

Columbiana HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (15th) Joey Baylor, Preston Buckingham, Luke Mackall, Colin Keleman

Canfield HS – 400 Freestyle Relay (20th) AJ Helmick, Brandon Vallett, Anthony Zoccoli, AJ Grohovsky

