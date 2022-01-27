MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local student received a big send-off as she heads to compete in the Lancaster Archery Classic this weekend.

Mikayla Nutt, a Mineral Ridge senior, was met with cheers from other students and music from the school band as she walked the halls Thursday.

Nutt is taking part in the Women’s Open Division this weekend.

She’ll be competing against women of all ages from across the country.

Nutt fell in love with archery during gym class and has been shooting since the second grade.

Nutt didn’t shoot last year because of the pandemic but was ranked 8th in the nation in 2020.

She’s considered a semi-pro archer and currently competes for Bills Archer Center on the Junior Olympics Archery Development team and is also a part of Canfield’s On Target Outfitters.