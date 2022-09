TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds junior Louie Gill announced that he will continue his wrestling career at ACC powers NC State.

Gill made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

He won a state championship at Hickory his freshman year and in two years in the Hornets’ program, Gill went 72-7.

Gill came in as runner-up in the state tournament last season finishing with a record of 42-2 on the year.

He has wrestled in the 106, 113 and 120 pound weight classes.