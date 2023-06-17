EUGENE, Ore. (WKBN) – United senior Kaleb Nastari took first place in the 800 meter run at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals at the historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The two-time Ohio state champion bested the rest of the field with time of 1:49.25 after jumping out to an early lead with a blazing 54.38 first lap.

Nastari edged out Tyler Mathews of Arizona (1:49.60) and Andrew Lutkenhaus of Texas (1:50.04) who finished second and third.

The Penn State commit will also compete in the 1 mile championship division on Sunday with an estimated start time just after 3 p.m. eastern time.