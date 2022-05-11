FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (WKBN) – Champion graduate and current Arkansas catcher Michael Turner is one of 98 catchers from across the country named to the 2022 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list.

The award, which is presented by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, honors the nation’s top Division I catcher as voted upon by head coaches and sports information directors.

Last summer, Turner transferred to Arkansas after playing four seasons at Kent State.

This season with the Razorbacks, Turner is batting .328 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.

Last summer, he played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on May 19. Ballots will then be sent to the national voting committee at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists.

The finalists will be announced on June 7, and a final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita, Kansas, and the winner will be announced on June 29.

In 2017, Turner helped lead the Champion baseball program to the first state title in program history.