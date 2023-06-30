WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren JFK standout Caleb Hadley verbally committed to play baseball at Youngstown State University. He made the announcement Friday on social media.

Hadley posted a .443 batting average and .608 on-base percentage his junior year while adding six doubles, three triples and a home run.

As the starting catcher, Hadley and the Eagles reached the Division IV Regional Final game this past season. He was also a part of the program’s first state championship in 2021.

In the fall, he led the JFK football team to another state championship appearance with 1,347 passing yards, 882 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns.

YSU baseball won 19 games last season, including a 13-16 record in Horizon League play after a tough non-conference schedule to begin the year.