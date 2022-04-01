LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Columbiana County Special Olympics team, the Comets, faced off against the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) on Thursday in their annual basketball game.

“So exciting to be back,” CCDBB Assistant Superintendent Josh Martin said. “Special Olympics means a lot to the people we serve in Columbiana County and has to take two years off was really devastating from a morale standpoint.”

While the Board had a raffle and a 50/50 to raise funds for the Comets, the main purpose of the event was to bring the community together to raise awareness.

“The big thing here is just to have a community come in and see how special it is to have a program like this, to see our individuals and talents that they do have,” Martin added. “We are very proud of our Special Olympics program here. They do a great job, the athletes and the coaches. So, this is really a way for the public to come in and see what we’re all about”

There were two games, a JV and a Varsity. The Comets had no shortage of confidence out on the court.

“We’re going to win,” said Comets player James Gordon. “Yeah, we’re going to shut them down.”

And rightfully so. Both Comets teams came out with the win.