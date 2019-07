Malena Toth will play for the USSSA All-American Northeast National Team next week in Florida.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield softball standout Malena Toth will be competing as a member of the USSSA All-American Northeast National Team next week in Viera, Florida.



Toth was one of 26 selected from a pool of 200 players that tried out for the team.

The all-star event, which runs July 23-28, will include teams from eight different regions nationally.

Toth will be an 8th grader this Fall at Canfield Middle School.