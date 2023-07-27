DENVER, Colo. (WKBN) – The Soccer Vision Academy (SVA) Girls U15 team won the US Club Soccer National Cup Championship XXII in Denver, Colorado last weekend.

They defeated St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL-RL 08 (Illinois) who they defeated 2-1 to claim the National Championship.

SVA is comprised of local standout players in 8th and 9th grades from 11 schools in the Youngstown area.



Team members and the school’s they represent include: Austintown (Tayrismar Mendez and Melina Carrabbia), Canfield (Carlyn McCormick and Sydney Rakers), Champion (Grayson Knoske), Chaney (Alyssa Brown), Howland (Ava Boothe and Gianna Ognibene), Hubbard (Kiley Hamady), Lakeview (Annabelle Humphrey and MaKenna Doran), Niles ( Taylor Bickerstaff and Kherington Stanford), Poland (Kennedy Henderson), United (Alison Irwin and Natalie Shipley) and Ursuline (Jordyn Miller).

The team piled up ten goals in the tournament, while only conceding two throughout the entire tournament.

Alyssa Brown led the team in scoring with 4 goals including 3 game winners. MaKenna Doran tallied 2, while Taylor Bickerstaff, Kennedy Henderson, Tayrismar Mendez and Jordyn Miller with 1 apiece.



Goalkeeper Sydney Rakers posted three shutouts and gave up only two goals.

The team is coached by SVA Girls program Director/Coach Greg Mitchell and Ted Gaydosh.

The Academy has won multiple State and Regional Championships over the years. This is their fourth girls team making it to Nationals and Soccer Vision Academy is proud to bring its first US Club National Championship to the Youngstown Area.