CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield High School’s Homecoming game against Cleveland Rhodes has been canceled, the district confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Canfield Local School District’s website, the game was canceled “due to circumstances beyond their control.” The Athletic Department is looking for a replacement team, but due to the late cancellation, this is unlikely to happen, according to the district.

The Homecoming game had been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30.

To keep the Homecoming weekend tradition, the crowning of the 2022 Canfield High School Homecoming Queen will take place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 in the CHS auditorium.

The dance will go on as scheduled from 7-10 p.m. in the CHS cafeteria.

The Homecoming Court and Queen will be recognized during the Varsity Football home game on Friday, October 14, 2022, against Howland. This is also Military and First Responder Night.