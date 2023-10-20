YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Before Friday night’s Mooney-Ursuline football game, Mooney’s legendary coach, the late Don Bucci, was memorialized.

Don Bucci’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins, along with former coaches, gathered at midfield where the coach’s accomplishments were read.

The family was presented with a replica plaque honoring the coach, the original of which will hang in the high school courtyard.

Denny Bucci played for his dad on the ’79 team.

“I believe that he could have coached anywhere, on any level, but he chose 16 and 17 and 18 year olds because that’s what he enjoyed. I think they benefited from that and everybody else,” Denny Bucci said.

Don Bucci coached Cardinal Mooney’s football team for 33 years. He’s 12th in all-time wins in Ohio.

He died in February.