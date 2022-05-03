NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The parking lot of El Jalapeno restaurant in Niles will look a bit different this upcoming weekend.

El Jalapeno is set to host an amateur boxing event on Saturday, May 7.

The Youngstown Salem Boxing Club’s “Fight 2 Unite” event will feature 20 bouts with both local and out-of-town fighters.

Niles native and the 1979 New Jersey Middleweight Boxing Champion Gregg “Rusty” Rosenberger will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award before the event.

Doors open on Saturday at 5 p.m., with the first fight slated for 6 p.m.