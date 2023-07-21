YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– An independent professional wrestler from Youngstown will step into the ring this weekend to compete in honor of a cause that is near and dear to his heart.

Independent professional wrestler Kevin Koppel, who competes as Kip Paige, will be a part of the Dropkick Diabetes fundraiser wrestling show on Sunday, July 23 at Penguin City Brewing Company. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the endocrinology department of Akron Children’s Hospital.

This will be the seventh Dropkick Diabetes wrestling show since the initiative began in 2015. The idea for the local fundraiser came from Koppel and retired independent professional wrestler Matt Galchik who are co-promoters. Galchik’s son Timothy was diagnosed with Type 1 juvenile diabetes in 2012. He was rushed to the hospital with an episode of diabetic shock that nearly took his life. Timothy was able to survive, and he is still a wrestling fan today.

The event also honors the memory of Koppel’s friend Kaity Jones, who passed away at the age of 18 due to complications that were caused by the disease. Koppel said that they decided to start holding this event because they are passionate about the disease and that wrestling is what they know the most about.

“Wrestling is something that Matt and I know. We knew that other people have done charity events and fundraisers for different benefits and everything. So it was just a way that we knew that we could do it as well,” Koppel said.

Koppel expressed that he strives to help find a cure for diabetes so that his family and future children do not have to deal with the disease.

“When I become a parent, I don’t want to see my child suffer from diabetes. It runs in my family, so there is a chance that you know it could pass on to my child and their children,” Koppel said.

Other wrestlers that will be competing are former WWE Superstars Tommy Dreamer and Maven All Elite Wrestling star Fuego Del Sol, independent wrestler and Ohio native Matt Cross and current Impact Wrestling star KiLynn King. Other independent professional wrestlers will step between the ropes as well.

So far over the course of seven years, the event has generated over $30,000 in donations that have been given to Akron Children’s Hospital and a juvenile camp for those with juvenile diabetes. The event has been held in Salem and Lisbon in the past. Koppel is from Youngstown and Galchik is from Salem. Koppel expressed that they are thankful for the community support.

“We’re thankful for everybody who’s ever come out and supported us at anybody who’s coming out this year and to future shows. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing,” Koppel said.

Independent professional wrestler Matt Cross is a Brecksville native. Over the course of his 20+ year-long career, Cross has competed against some of the biggest names in professional wrestling like Bryan Danielson and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) world champion MJF. He has wrestled in 45 states and 25 different countries. Cross is excited to return home to Ohio and wrestle for the cause.

“I am motivated by the people there. I am motivated by the struggles and I am aware of what people are going through and I have a certain understanding of that. I bring that with me in the ring,” Cross said.

Koppel is grateful for the wrestlers and fans as the fight continues to bring an end to Type 1 Diabetes.

“It is our goal to continue raising money for this and for Akron Children’s Hospital to do their diabetes research with the hope that one day there will be a cure,” Koppel said.

Floor seating for the event is $18. Tickets purchased at the door are $20. Doors open at 3 p.m. and a preshow begins at 4 p.m. Bell time will be at 4:30 p.m. There will also be raffles, a Chinese auction, and a concession stand.

For more information on Dropkick Diabetes, visit their website.

The CDC states that as of 2019 that 283,000 children have diagnosed diabetes.