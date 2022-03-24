NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers released their initial roster for the 2022 season on Thursday.

That roster includes YSU pitcher Jon Snyder, Slippery Rock pitcher Ricky Mineo, and Champion high school grad Michael Turner.

Turner is currently playing catcher for the University of Arkansas. He spent the previous three seasons at Kent State before transferring.

Turner was a four-year letter-winner at Champion and helped lead the Flashes to a state championship his senior season.

Snyder is a senior at Youngstown State and was named the Preseason Horizon League Pitcher of the Year last month.

Mineo was an All-PSAC West selection during his sophomore season at Slippery Rock University. He was also a two-time All-District selection at Slippery Rock high school.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will begin the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 when they host the West Virginia Black Bears.