SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Penn State Shenango has officially announced the hire of Brandon Padgett as the school’s new director of athletics.

He comes to the Shenango campus and the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) with experience at NCAA Division I, II and III levels in a variety of roles.

“I have always wanted to be an athletic director at the collegiate level, and after twenty years of coaching collegiately, this opportunity was something that I just couldn’t pass up,” Padgett said. “Having the opportunity to help build upon the excellent work of all those involved up to this point, helping to solidify the programs that already exist, while growing the department through collaboration is my mission at Shenango.”

Padgett is a native of Cincinnati and has spent more than two decades in collegiate athletics as a women’s tennis coach at the University of Dayton and the University of Akron. He also served as the director of tennis operations and head women’s tennis coach at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

“As coaches and administrators, we have a duty to educate our student-athletes to help them develop emotionally, intellectually, physically, psychologically, and socially,” Padgett said. “As the new Director of Athletics at Shenango, I can assure you that I take that duty seriously.”