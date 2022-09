LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKBN) – A big name in Youngstown was honored before the YSU game at Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

The Stoops family were honored before kick off.

Mark Stoops, head coach of Kentucky is the all-time winningest coach in Wildcat history.

Stoops was born in Youngstown in the 1960s. His dad Ron was a big-name coach for Mooney.