Local minor league team in danger of being cut from the MLB

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Scrappers could possibly be leaving the Valley.

The New York Times hints it could be possible

A potential overhaul of the Minor League Baseball system could have a major impact on the team and dozens of others in the country.

Major League Baseball believes cutting 42 teams would improve conditions.

The Minor League system is trying to save as many teams or all of them, if possible.

The teams that get cut out of the system would then play in a Dream League, including undrafted players.