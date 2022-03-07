CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in the past five years, we have a local matchup in the Regionals of the boys’ basketball tournament.

Campbell Memorial is making their first appearance in the Regionals in 13 years. The Red Devils eliminated Jefferson by twenty points (74-54) in the Howland District Final.

Mooney is back in the Sweet 16 once again. The Cardinals have now won the District in each of the past two years. Mooney got by Springfield (38-31) on Saturday to win the Salem District.

High School Boys’ Basketball – Division III Regional Semifinal

Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney (17-9) vs. Campbell Memorial (24-1) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse

Last Meeting

Dec. 19, 2020 – Mooney, 66-30

…A trio of Mooney Cardinals scored in double figures – Thomas Fire (20), Mick Hergenrother (18) and Jack Pepperney (12) – in their 66-30 win over Campbell during the regular season a year ago. The Cardinals made 8 three-pointers while connecting on 44.4% of their shots beyond the arc. Collin Michaels led the Red Devils with 8 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Campbell, 72.6; Mooney, 50.6

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 42.1; Campbell, 49.9

Game Notes

-After trailing by 4 at the end of the first quarter (8-4), Mooney came back to defeat Springfield – 38-31 – to win the Salem District. Ashton O’Brien scored 13 while Rocco Turner added 12 for the Cardinals.

-The Cardinals are making their first back-to-back trip since 1995 (1994-95). Last year, Mooney was eliminated in the Regional Semifinal by the eventual-champion Lutheran East (74-31).

-Rocco Turner has averaged 14.1 points in his last nine games. This season, #2 has connected on 31 of 37 free throw attempts for a percentage of 83.8%.

-Mooney has won six of their last seven games.

-Kevin Moore scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in Campbell Memorial’s 74-54 District Championship win over Jefferson. The Red Devils outscored the Falcons, 42-23, in the second half. Dashaun Will and Xavion Leonard added 14 and 12 points respectively.

-Kevin Moore has scored 20 points or more in 12 games this season. Over his last four games, Xavion Leonard has averaged 16-points per contest.

-Campbell has won 20 straight games.

-The Red Devils have eclipsed the 70-point mark in eighteen games this season.

-Memorial is making their first trip to the Regionals since 2009. This is the 6th appearance since 1991 (1991, 1993, 1996, 2007, 2009, 2022).

-This will mark the 25th meeting between a pair of local schools in the Regionals (Semifinal or Final) since 1950.

2017 (Division 4) – Warren JFK 72 McDonald 60

2009 (Division 4) – Valley Christian 49 Warren JFK 46

2003 (Division 4) – Sebring 82 Bristol 75

2002 (Division 4) – Bristol 64 Sebring 50

1997 (Division 3) – Liberty 54 Ursuline 51

1996 (Division 4) – Southington 55 McDonald 50

1994 (Division 3) – Ursuline 69 Mooney 52*

1989 (Division 2) – Liberty 76 Mooney 60

1987 (Class AA) – Liberty 59 Mooney 57, OT

1987 (Class A) – Sebring 43 McDonald 42

1986 (Class AA) – Rayen 58 Girard 47

1985 (Class AA) – Rayen 50 Warren JFK 37*

1983 (Class AA) – Rayen 55 Champion 28

1981 (Class AA) – Rayen 58 Warren JFK 48*

1981 (Class A) – Badger 64 Sebring 43

1978 (Class A) – Southington 56 Sebring 49

1972 (Class AA) – Poland 60 LaBrae 58*

1971 (Class AA) – Champion 76 Youngstown North 61*

1969 (Class A) – Springfield 67 Badger 61

1955 (Class B) – Vienna 71 Liberty 53

1953 (Class A) – Girard 46 Lisbon 44

1952 (Class B) – North Lima 51 Canfield 36

*-Regional Final

Winner to play either Lutheran East or Norwayne on Saturday, March 12 at 7 pm in the Regional Final.