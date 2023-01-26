MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer High School product and two-time Chicago White Sox All-Star Gary Peters has died at the age of 85.

The Grove City College product was the 1963 American League Rookie of the Year.

A standout pitcher, Peters led the American League in ERA in both 1963 and 1966, and also led the league in wins in 1964.

He ranks eighth in White Sox history in strikeouts with 1,098.

Peters played 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, including 11 with the White Sox and three with Boston.

During his career, he posted a combined record of 124-103 with a 3.25 ERA.