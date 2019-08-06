Local kids learn fundamentals of basketball through Cavs Academy

Athletes who took part in the camp received a jersey, shorts, basketball, gym bag and ticket to a Cavs home game

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NBA season doesn’t tip off for another two months, but some local kids received a professional lesson in basketball this week.

The Cavs Academy is the official youth basketball program of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tuesday, it wrapped up its two-day summer camp at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman.

“We’re coming out here to teach the game of basketball to the kids –fundamentals of the game, how to shoot the basketball correctly, play defense, pass and just be great teammates,” said Jonathan White, youth basketball specialist with the Academy.

White said they’ve been running the camp in the area for the last two summers.

“Youngstown is great. Youngstown treats us well,” he said. “We love the kids, and we just love to give back.”

Every athlete who took part in the camp received a jersey, shorts, basketball, gym bag and a ticket to a select Cavs home game in the upcoming season.