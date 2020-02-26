Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local kids lead the way in Eastern Gateway’s home opener win

Sports

The Gators improve to (2-2) on the season win

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Gateway Gators won their home opener Wednesday afternoon with an 11-10 victory over Mercyhurst North East.

Warren Harding grad Grant Williams, Boardman native Evan Knaus and Jackson Milton grad Noah Laster all homered for the Gators, who improve to (2-2) on the season win.

Williams finished with 4 RBI and Poland grad Braden Olsen scored three times for EGCC. Alfredo Cruz earned his first win of the season.

Eastern Gateway will return to Rich Coppola Field in Austintown March 4 when they host Owens Community College. The first pitch of that scheduled doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS