COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Freestyle Karate of Howland finished in third place in the Battle of Columbus Team Demonstration event Saturday at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

The Freestyle Karate team is made up of 24 members, whose ages range from 9 to 16.

The team took home a total of 36 medals from the weekend.

This is the seventh year the team has participated and placed in the event. Freestyle Karate took home gold in the team demonstration back in 2020.