WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls varsity soccer team is undefeated with 16 wins and won the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference championship, with help from a player who is breaking records.

Champion senior Taylor Kuhn is a senior striker for the team. She has 39 goals and 21 assists just this season.

Champion girls head coach Emily Metheny said Kuhn is a force on the field.

“She’s been really just persevering through anything that comes her way,” said Metheny. “You can see nothing stopping her right now, so it’s awesome.”

Kuhn said she wouldn’t be where she is without her team.

“It’s good having my teammates behind my back when I did do it,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn now holds three school records with 107 goals, 45 assists and 259 total points.

She said she enjoys controlling the whole field.

“Saving a goal is like my favorite part, just being there,” said Kuhn. “Everybody saying, ‘Good hit, Taylor, good slide.’ Keeping the ball out of the back of the net.”

The team’s goal differential is a staggering 110-11. Coach Metheny said this season’s theme is positivity.

“Come out here every day to want to work hard, to give me your heart, to give everything to your teammates on and off the field,” said Metheny. “As long we are a family, we can get through anything together.”

Kuhn said the records give her confidence, but they want to finish the season strong.

“Super uplifting and positive and keep our expectations high,” said Kuhn. “Definitely help a lot. Just expecting a lot out of the girls on the team and just bringing home the wins every game.”

Champion plays at Brookfield next, on Wednesday, Oct. 11.