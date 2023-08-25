ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The high school football game between Champion and Rootstown, which was originally slated to be played Friday night, has been postponed until Saturday night.

Champion Athletic Director Tim Cope tells Sports Team 27 that the schedule change is a result of storm damage in Rootstown.

A social media post from Rootstown Football says the game is being moved due to poor field conditions.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7 p.m.