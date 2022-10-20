YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday’s high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The game will conclude the 2022 season for the Bulldogs. East Palestine finishes the campaign with a record of 1-8.

Valley Christian is still seeking an opponent for week 10.

The Eagles are currently 9-0 on the season. They are also in a prime postseason position, ranked #4 in Division VI Region 21 in the latest computer rankings.