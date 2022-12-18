YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several area basketball programs have announced schedule changes for the upcoming week.

Monday night’s girls basketball game featuring Leetonia and Heartland Christian has been officially canceled.

In addition, there has been a schedule change for this week’s boys’ basketball matchup between Cardinal Mooney and Campbell Memorial.

The game was originally slated to be played on Friday night. However, the game has been rescheduled and will now take place on Thursday Dec. 22, at Cardinal Mooney High School.