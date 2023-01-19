BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School Athletic Director Marco Marinucci has informed Sports Team 27 that Friday night’s boys basketball game against Youngstown East has been officially postponed.

The game was slated to be played at Boardman High School.

According to a text from Marinucci, Boardman was informed late Thursday afternoon that East has several players that are unable to play in the game due to illness.

The Boardman Athletic Department is hopeful to have a new game date rescheduled on Friday.