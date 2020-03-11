Breaking News
Coronavirus fear impacts tournaments for local sports
Local high school all-star game cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The MVCA's Al Beach Classic was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to the growing concerns about the coronavirus, the Mahoning Valley Coaches Association has cancelled next week’s annual high school basketball all-star game, the Al Beach Classic.

The MVCA released the following statement Tuesday night:

“After meeting with MVCA executive members and in conjunction with the alert from OHSAA and the State of Ohio (COVID-19), the decision has been made to cancel the Al Beach All Star Game on Tuesday, March 17th, as well as the coaches’ social that follow the game.”

The MVCA also announced that any payments made for advertisements in the game will be returned at the earliest convenience. And game shirts will be delivered to the players and coaches.

