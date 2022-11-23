MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald girls basketball head coach Tony Matisi notched his 500th career win Wednesday night as the Blue Devils topped Windham 57-37.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

McDonald trailed by 5 at the break but outscored the Bombers 16-4 in the third quarter to take the lead that they would never give back.

Juliana Krumpak led the way for the Blue Devils with 16 points while Alivia Morrison had 10.

According to the OHSAA website, Matisi is the 24th girls’ coach to reach 500 wins.

With the win, McDonald improves to 1-0 on the season.