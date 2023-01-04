The veteran coach piled up more than 700 victories in his career, and was inducted into the OHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2016.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Boardman basketball coach Ron Moschella has died at the age of 72.

The veteran coach piled up more than 700 victories in his career and was inducted into the OHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2016.

He spent 31 years leading the Spartans’ girls basketball program, leading them to the state semifinals in both 2005 and 2008.

Moschella won 14 District Championships while heading up the program at Boardman.

He later spent six seasons as the head coach at Columbiana, leading the Clippers to 20 victories in each of those campaigns, including five consecutive league championships.