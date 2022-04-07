YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten gymnasts from the Youngstown Gymnastics Center finished in the top three at the 2022 Ohio State Gymnastics Championships two weeks ago.

Six-year-old Remi Fonner came in first in bars and beam and second in vault. She was crowned the all-around Level 2 champion.

“I felt happy and excitedness,” Fonner said.

In level 9, Gabby Schubert also brought home a few medals.

“I got second on beam and I think I tied for third on floor and I either got fourth or fifth on the all-around, but I don’t remember,” Schubert laughed.

After her performance at state, Schubert earned a spot to compete in the regional competition. Level 7 gymnast Sophia Payne and Level 9’s Sarah Zupanek will join Schubert at regionals at the end of the month.

At the state meet, Level 2’s Marcella Crowles finished in third on bars, beam and all-around. Ainsley Campbell and Grace Nevel both took home bronze medals in beam. Lena Mararri came in third in bars.

Level 5 gymnasts Rose Pascolini and Kenley Schiraldi finished in third in vault at state. Payne claimed silver in vault in Level 7, while Zupanek finished in 3rd in beam in Level 9.