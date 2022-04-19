PUERTO RICO (WKBN) – Valley native Gianna Clemente is set to compete in the 7th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship, beginning Wednesday at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.

The 14-year-old Clemente will compete along with Avery Zweig, of McKinney, Texas.

Avery Zweig, left, congratulating her teammate Gianna Clemente at the 13th hole during the first round of stroke play at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

That duo is part of a field of 128 golfers (64 sides) in Puerto Rico competing to win a USGA title, which is one of the most prestigious honors in golf.

This year’s event is the first USGA championship to be held outside the U.S. mainland.

Clemente and Zweig reached the semifinals last year as the youngest team in the field at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, before falling to eventual champions Savannah Barber and Alexa Saldana.

Previously, Clemente became the third-youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2019 when she competed at Old Waverly at age 11.

She is competing in her second USGA championship and has finished in the top five of all three AJGA tournaments she has played in this year.

Clemente and Zweig will tee off on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m. EDT and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT.