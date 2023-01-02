CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s two football state champions from 2022 are set to meet in a marquee matchup in each of the next two regular seasons.

South Range Athletic Director Don Feren announced in a press release Sunday night that South Range will host Canfield in week two of the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Canfield will host South Range in week two on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at 7 p.m.

South Range won the Division V state championship last fall, while Canfield took top honors in Division III.