Local fans rally to save Scrappers baseball team

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A major push to save the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was made in Niles on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball is looking to cut 40 minor league teams across the country, but local supporters aren’t letting go of the Scrappers without a fight.

A rally took place at 11 a.m. in the center concourse of the Eastwood Mall.

Major League Baseball recently announced proposed changes to the minor league system. This would include eliminating some of the minor league teams across the country.

The Scrappers made the list of potential teams.

Although the Scrappers could stay in the Valley, there is also the possibility that they could lose their affiliation with the Cleveland Indians.

Through the “Save Our Scrappers” rally, the team wants to show MLB that it has an active fan base that will continue supporting them in the future.